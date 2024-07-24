Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners Injury Update: Latest on Julio, J.P.

Jul 23, 2024, 6:27 PM | Updated: 6:35 pm

Seattle Mariners CF Julio Rodriguez...

Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners is helped off the field during a 2024 game. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

(Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

SEATTLE – The day following one of their most abysmal performances of the season brought some more bad news for the Seattle Mariners.

Passan: Seattle Mariners’ recent slide shouldn’t change their trade plans

The team announced center fielder Julio Rodríguez (right high ankle sprain) and shortstop J.P. Crawford (fractured right hand) were both going on the 10-day injured list Tuesday. Manager Scott Servais didn’t have a clear timeline for return of either Rodríguez or Crawford.

“Certainly very disappointing news when you lose two guys that are so critical and key to our team,” Servais said.

Rodríguez has been out of the lineup since Sunday when he was removed from the game in the sixth inning after crashing into the wall in center field trying to catch a deep drive off the bat of Houston’s Yordan Álvarez. There was hope Rodríguez could avoid being placed on the IL, but Servais said his ankle wasn’t recovering as quickly as team doctors hoped. The 23-year-old star could potentially be back around the time his IL stint is up.

“Could be a quick turnaround in 10-11 days or it could be longer,” Servais said. “We’ll see. We’ll know more here in the next few days there.”

Crawford exited Monday’s game in the second inning after he was hit on the hand by a pitch from Los Angeles starter Tyler Anderson during the bottom of the first inning. Crawford remained in the game after being hit and came around to score Seattle’s lone run on a Cal Raleigh single before being replaced.

Servais said Crawford would ‘be out for some time’ with the fracture.

“Anytime it’s a fracture, it’s gonna take some time to heal,” Servais said.

Rodríguez told reporters before Tuesday’s game that he felt the move to the IL was the best decision for the team.

“I felt like it was the smart choice. Obviously I want to be on the field today,” he said.

“I respect (my teammates) enough to know when I cannot do it,” Rodríguez added, “and I feel I have to be honest them about that.”

The move to the IL comes as he was starting to find his groove at the plate following a disappointing first three months of the season. In 15 July games, the center fielder was slashing .375/.434/.688 with three doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs.

Rodríguez believes being able to cut in the outfield off his right ankle and the ability swing aggressively will be key in determining when he can make his return.

“I feel like the twist is kind of where I feel that a little bit,” he said. “So I feel like that’s going to be the test, cutting and I feel some type of form of actually swinging aggressively.”

Who is filling in

With Rodríguez and Crawford on the injured list, Victor Robles received the start in center field and Dylan Moore at shortstop.

Servais said Moore will see the bulk of the work at shortstop with Crawford on the IL. The 31-year-old utilityman filled that role earlier this season when Crawford was out for nearly a month with a right oblique strain.

When Crawford was on the IL, Moore posted an .815 OPS and 130 wRC+ with six doubles, one triple, three home runs and 12 RBIs in 21 games. However, it’s been a struggle since. Moore has hit just .191 with a .648 OPS and 12 extra-base hits in 45 games since Crawford returned.

The Mariners also made a slew of roster moves partially in response to the injuries, recalling outfielders Jonatan Clase and Cade Marlowe, shortstop Leo Rivas and first baseman Tyler Locklear from Triple-A Tacoma.

Clase, Rivas and Locklear previously made appearances with the team this season. Marlowe is back up for the first time since last year.

“I don’t want those guys to try to do more than they’re capable of doing, just bring their game,” Servais said. “Let’s get on base, let’s create opportunities for us and then you’re going to have to have some timely hitting. When timely hitting comes, it’s a good thing, It usually works out well for us. When it’s not there, we struggle like every other team in baseball.”

More on the Seattle Mariners

• Mariners Trade Targets: Three bats from teams on the bubble
• Mariners Roster Move: First baseman called up, Bliss optioned
• What’s next for Mariners after surprising Ty France news?
• What the Mariners’ series against the Astros told us

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Sunny
High 76° | Low 55°
No game today.

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels...

The Associated Press

Struggling Mariners fall 5-1 to Angels, drop 3rd straight series

Jose Soriano allows only one run over 7 2/3 innings and the Seattle Mariners lose 5-1 to the Los Angeles Angels.

15 minutes ago

Seattle Mariners 1B Ty France...

Zac Hereth

DFA’d Mariners 1B Ty France ‘never really got going again’

The Ty France era comes to a likely end after the Seattle Mariners designate the first baseman for assignment.

1 hour ago

Seattle Mariners Ty France J.P. Crawford Julio Rodríguez...

Brent Stecker

Mariners Roster Moves: Ty France DFA’d; Julio and J.P. to IL

Two key members of the Seattle Mariners have landed on the injured list while the team is moving on from first baseman Ty France.

6 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Jorge Polanco broken bat Los Angeles Angels 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Passan: Mariners’ recent slide shouldn’t change their trade plans

"I would not let a bad offensive stretch torpedo what still could be a very memorable season," Jeff Passan said of the Seattle Mariners.

10 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Scott Servais...

Brent Stecker

Do Mariners’ struggles warrant changes? ESPN’s Passan shares his view

ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan discussed the Seattle Mariners' offensive issues and the overall state of the organization with Brock and Salk.

11 hours ago

Seattle Mariners J.P. Crawford injury...

Shane Lantz

Mariners’ J.P. Crawford injured after being hit by pitch

Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford is likely headed for a stint on the injured list after suffering a hairline fracture in his right pinky in the team's 3-1 Monday night loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

22 hours ago

Mariners Injury Update: Latest on Julio, J.P.