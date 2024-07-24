SEATTLE – The day following one of their most abysmal performances of the season brought some more bad news for the Seattle Mariners.

The team announced center fielder Julio Rodríguez (right high ankle sprain) and shortstop J.P. Crawford (fractured right hand) were both going on the 10-day injured list Tuesday. Manager Scott Servais didn’t have a clear timeline for return of either Rodríguez or Crawford.

“Certainly very disappointing news when you lose two guys that are so critical and key to our team,” Servais said.

Rodríguez has been out of the lineup since Sunday when he was removed from the game in the sixth inning after crashing into the wall in center field trying to catch a deep drive off the bat of Houston’s Yordan Álvarez. There was hope Rodríguez could avoid being placed on the IL, but Servais said his ankle wasn’t recovering as quickly as team doctors hoped. The 23-year-old star could potentially be back around the time his IL stint is up.

“Could be a quick turnaround in 10-11 days or it could be longer,” Servais said. “We’ll see. We’ll know more here in the next few days there.”

Crawford exited Monday’s game in the second inning after he was hit on the hand by a pitch from Los Angeles starter Tyler Anderson during the bottom of the first inning. Crawford remained in the game after being hit and came around to score Seattle’s lone run on a Cal Raleigh single before being replaced.

Servais said Crawford would ‘be out for some time’ with the fracture.

“Anytime it’s a fracture, it’s gonna take some time to heal,” Servais said.

Rodríguez told reporters before Tuesday’s game that he felt the move to the IL was the best decision for the team.

“I felt like it was the smart choice. Obviously I want to be on the field today,” he said.

“I respect (my teammates) enough to know when I cannot do it,” Rodríguez added, “and I feel I have to be honest them about that.”

The move to the IL comes as he was starting to find his groove at the plate following a disappointing first three months of the season. In 15 July games, the center fielder was slashing .375/.434/.688 with three doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs.

Rodríguez believes being able to cut in the outfield off his right ankle and the ability swing aggressively will be key in determining when he can make his return.

“I feel like the twist is kind of where I feel that a little bit,” he said. “So I feel like that’s going to be the test, cutting and I feel some type of form of actually swinging aggressively.”

Who is filling in

With Rodríguez and Crawford on the injured list, Victor Robles received the start in center field and Dylan Moore at shortstop.

Servais said Moore will see the bulk of the work at shortstop with Crawford on the IL. The 31-year-old utilityman filled that role earlier this season when Crawford was out for nearly a month with a right oblique strain.

When Crawford was on the IL, Moore posted an .815 OPS and 130 wRC+ with six doubles, one triple, three home runs and 12 RBIs in 21 games. However, it’s been a struggle since. Moore has hit just .191 with a .648 OPS and 12 extra-base hits in 45 games since Crawford returned.

The Mariners also made a slew of roster moves partially in response to the injuries, recalling outfielders Jonatan Clase and Cade Marlowe, shortstop Leo Rivas and first baseman Tyler Locklear from Triple-A Tacoma.

Clase, Rivas and Locklear previously made appearances with the team this season. Marlowe is back up for the first time since last year.

“I don’t want those guys to try to do more than they’re capable of doing, just bring their game,” Servais said. “Let’s get on base, let’s create opportunities for us and then you’re going to have to have some timely hitting. When timely hitting comes, it’s a good thing, It usually works out well for us. When it’s not there, we struggle like every other team in baseball.”

