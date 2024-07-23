Why UW Huskies coming in 10th in Big Ten poll is ‘about right’

The UW Huskies came in at No. 10 in the annual Cleveland.com Big Ten football preseason poll, which is not as bad as it sounds – there are 18 teams in the conference – but still might raise some eyebrows considering they reached the College Football Playoff championship game last season.

Caple: UW Huskies’ 22 most important (non-QB) players for 2024

That ranking for new Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch’s team is “about right,” however, according to FOX college football analyst Brock Huard.

“I would have thought, honestly, somewhere between eight and 10,” said Huard, a longtime Seattle Sports host, on Tuesday’s edition of Brock and Salk. “They’re not in the top seven. They’re not in the class of Ohio State and Oregon and Penn State and Michigan – even USC, Wisconsin. You get to eight, nine, 10 – Nebraska, Rutgers, Washington – I think you’re kind of in that mix. You’re not at the bottom of it with Purdue and Indiana and Northwestern and Michigan State, so yeah, I think that’s about right.”

So what’s the big reason for the Huskies being seen as middle of the pack in their new conference? There’s been plenty of roster turnover, and the losses of high-round NFL Draft picks like quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and wide receiver Rome Odunze stand out. But it’s the offensive line, a position group that the Big Ten is known for, where Washington may see the biggest drop-off after having one of the best units in the country in 2023.

Huard said he recently was able to ask Oregon coach Dan Lanning, whose Ducks are making the same move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten as the rival Huskies, what stood out about their new conference. The answer: “It’s still a line-of-scrimmage league.”

“If they could have landed a few of their O-line targets in the transfer portal, that’s where it’s going to hurt,” Huard said about the Huskies. “Obviously there’s no Penix, and his arm talent was off the charts. Receivers are still good, running back’s great, capable tight ends, some good pieces defensively – certainly the second and third levels. But the line of scrimmage is going to be a hard watch coming off (offensive line NFL Draft picks) Roger (Rosengarten) and Troy (Fautanu), (defensive line NFL Draft pick) Bralen Trice … They just could not replenish that pipeline.

“You still have the Iowas and the Wisconsins, these teams that know thyself, know their culture, know that they’re not speed demons but know how to grow them pretty big and pretty physical at the line of scrimmage. That will be the test for this Husky team.”

Hear Huard’s full thoughts in Blue 88, the final segment of the podcast at this link or in the player near the top of this post. Huard answers three football questions daily at 7:45 a.m. in Blue 88 during Brock and Salk, which airs from 6-10 a.m. weekdays on Seattle Sports.

More on UW Huskies football

• Insider thinks UW Huskies can keep up in Big Ten debut season

• UW Huskies will experience one of college football’s great traditions

• Caple: Eight players who could raise UW Huskies’ ceiling

• Is Fisch delivering on goal of UW Huskies’ best recruiting class ever?

• Caple on UW Huskies football: A closer look at the 2024 roster

Follow @BrentStecker