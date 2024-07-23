Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

BROCK AND SALK

Why UW Huskies coming in 10th in Big Ten poll is ‘about right’

Jul 23, 2024, 1:56 PM

UW Huskies Oregon college football 2 minute warning...

The UW Huskies and Oregon Ducks line up for a play during a 2023 game. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Seattle Sports

The UW Huskies came in at No. 10 in the annual Cleveland.com Big Ten football preseason poll, which is not as bad as it sounds – there are 18 teams in the conference – but still might raise some eyebrows considering they reached the College Football Playoff championship game last season.

Caple: UW Huskies’ 22 most important (non-QB) players for 2024

That ranking for new Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch’s team is “about right,” however, according to FOX college football analyst Brock Huard.

“I would have thought, honestly, somewhere between eight and 10,” said Huard, a longtime Seattle Sports host, on Tuesday’s edition of Brock and Salk. “They’re not in the top seven. They’re not in the class of Ohio State and Oregon and Penn State and Michigan – even USC, Wisconsin. You get to eight, nine, 10 – Nebraska, Rutgers, Washington – I think you’re kind of in that mix. You’re not at the bottom of it with Purdue and Indiana and Northwestern and Michigan State, so yeah, I think that’s about right.”

So what’s the big reason for the Huskies being seen as middle of the pack in their new conference? There’s been plenty of roster turnover, and the losses of high-round NFL Draft picks like quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and wide receiver Rome Odunze stand out. But it’s the offensive line, a position group that the Big Ten is known for, where Washington may see the biggest drop-off after having one of the best units in the country in 2023.

Huard said he recently was able to ask Oregon coach Dan Lanning, whose Ducks are making the same move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten as the rival Huskies, what stood out about their new conference. The answer: “It’s still a line-of-scrimmage league.”

“If they could have landed a few of their O-line targets in the transfer portal, that’s where it’s going to hurt,” Huard said about the Huskies. “Obviously there’s no Penix, and his arm talent was off the charts. Receivers are still good, running back’s great, capable tight ends, some good pieces defensively – certainly the second and third levels. But the line of scrimmage is going to be a hard watch coming off (offensive line NFL Draft picks) Roger (Rosengarten) and Troy (Fautanu), (defensive line NFL Draft pick) Bralen Trice … They just could not replenish that pipeline.

“You still have the Iowas and the Wisconsins, these teams that know thyself, know their culture, know that they’re not speed demons but know how to grow them pretty big and pretty physical at the line of scrimmage. That will be the test for this Husky team.”

Hear Huard’s full thoughts in Blue 88, the final segment of the podcast at this link or in the player near the top of this post. Huard answers three football questions daily at 7:45 a.m. in Blue 88 during Brock and Salk, which airs from 6-10 a.m. weekdays on Seattle Sports.

More on UW Huskies football

Insider thinks UW Huskies can keep up in Big Ten debut season
UW Huskies will experience one of college football’s great traditions
Caple: Eight players who could raise UW Huskies’ ceiling
Is Fisch delivering on goal of UW Huskies’ best recruiting class ever?
Caple on UW Huskies football: A closer look at the 2024 roster

Brock and Salk podcast

Brock and Salk

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Top 25 Most Intriguing Seattle Seahawks (#14): C Olu Oluwatimi

The Brock & Salk Show on Seattle Sports 710 AM continues their annual Top 25 Most Intriguing Seahawks list heading into the 2024 season. Coming in at #14, center Olu Oluwatimi. Can Oluwatimi take the next step to be a consistent NFL starting center? For more Seahawks coverage from SeattleSports.com, visit: https://sports.mynorthwest.com/category/seahawks/ Listen to The […]

1 hour ago

Seattle Mariners Jorge Polanco broken bat Los Angeles Angels 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Passan: Mariners’ recent slide shouldn’t change their trade plans

"I would not let a bad offensive stretch torpedo what still could be a very memorable season," Jeff Passan said of the Seattle Mariners.

3 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Scott Servais...

Brent Stecker

Do Mariners’ struggles warrant changes? ESPN’s Passan shares his view

ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan discussed the Seattle Mariners' offensive issues and the overall state of the organization with Brock and Salk.

3 hours ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Top 25 Most Intriguing Seattle Seahawks (#15): S Julian Love

The Brock & Salk Show on Seattle Sports 710 AM continues their annual Top 25 Most Intriguing Seahawks list heading into the 2024 season. Coming in at #15, safety Julian Love. Love was a Pro Bowler last year, but how will he fit in Mike Macdonald’s new defense? For more Seahawks coverage from SeattleSports.com, visit: […]

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners France Ty Jorge Polanco...

Brent Stecker

What’s next for Mariners after surprising Ty France news?

Mariners insider Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports talked about the team's decision to place first baseman Ty France on waivers Monday with Brock and Salk.

1 day ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Most Intriguing #Seahawks #16: LT Charles Cross

Is LT Charles Cross an elite left tackle? Salk seems to think he’s at a crossroads considering the high draft investment. #SeattleSports

4 days ago

Why UW Huskies coming in 10th in Big Ten poll is ‘about right’