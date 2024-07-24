The Seattle Seahawks have a slew of skill-position talent, headlined by quarterback Geno Smith, running back Kenneth Walker III and a top-end receiving trio of DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Who will be Seahawks’ next franchise cornerstones?

But in order to take advantage of those weapons, the Seahawks will need better play in the trenches.

Seattle’s offensive line was ravaged by a slew of injuries last year, forcing the unit to roll out 10 different starting lineups over the 17-game season. The group predictably struggled as a result, ranking No. 28 out of 32 teams in Pro Football Focus’ pass block grading.

This year, the Seahawks are projected to have anywhere between two and four new starters along the O-line. One of those new starters will be at center, where second-year pro Olu Oluwatimi enters training camp as the favorite to win the job over former UW Huskies star and Cleveland Browns backup Nick Harris.

During Tuesday’s edition of Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk, Oluwatimi was featured as the No. 14 player on their annual “Most Intriguing Seahawks” rankings.

“To me, he’s a linchpin for what this team could do this year,” Mike Salk said. “I know that everyone nationally has been focused on the passing game – and specifically on this trio of wide receivers and the weaponry they have at running back and what does Geno do as the triggerman for all of that. And it’s fair. I understand it. That’s sexy. That’s what a national audience probably thinks about with these Seahawks, because those are the names they know. But none of it matters if this offensive line can’t get it done.”

Center has been a revolving door for the Seahawks ever since they parted ways with Justin Britt after the 2019 season. Since then, they have cycled through a handful of starters, including Ethan Pocic, Kyle Fuller, Austin Blythe and Evan Brown.

“It’s like an endless, endless turnstile of guys who, quite frankly, acted too much like a turnstile at times, which is why they weren’t back for another season at center,” Salk said.

Can Oluwatimi be the long-term answer?

With Brown departing in free agency this spring, Seattle is hoping the 6-foot-3, 307-pound Oluwatimi can provide some long-term stability at center.

A 2023 fifth-round pick, Oluwatimi made 49 starts at center during a standout college career at Virginia and Michigan. He capped it with an exceptional 2022 season at Michigan, where he won the Rimington Trophy as the best center in the country and the Outland Trophy as the best interior lineman in the country.

“He’s a cerebral guy,” said Brock Huard, a former NFL quarterback and current FOX football analyst. “Played in an NFL system (at) Michigan with checks, and played (like) a professional his final year there. … But he was a late-round pick for a reason. And that reason is because athletically, he’s not the most gifted guy. … The movement skills aren’t the best. Now, 29 reps (on the bench press) at 225 pounds? Powerful dude. Great punch. Strong dude. Hopefully he should be able to anchor (the center position).”

As a rookie last year, Oluwatimi competed for the starting center job in training camp, but was beat out by the veteran Brown. Oluwatimi made one start at center in Week 7 against the Arizona Cardinals – when Brown was out with an injury – and appeared in four total games at the position.

“Olu played well in his one game that he started last year, and when he came in off the bench he looked OK,” Salk said. “Can he turn that in to being a starting center in his second year in the league? If he can, I will feel a lot better about this offensive line, about this offense, about this team in general. And if not, they don’t really have a lot of backup there.”

Listen to the full conversation at this link about Olu Oluwatimi, who is No. 14 on Brock and Salk’s annual “Most Intriguing Seahawks” rankings. Every weekday morning at 9 a.m. leading up to the Seahawks’ Aug. 10 preseason opener, Brock and Salk will feature one player on the list. Tune in to Brock and Salk weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m. or find the podcast on the Seattle Sports app.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• How Seahawks’ offense will differ under new OC Ryan Grubb

• Where Seahawks QB Geno Smith excels, where he’s improved

• Rost: Ranking the Seahawks who are under the most pressure

• What NFL insiders say about three big Seahawks questions

• ESPN insider: Why Seattle Seahawks’ roster is in ‘interesting spot’

Follow @CameronVanTil