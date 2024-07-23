For the better part of the past two months, there has been constant discussion over how the Seattle Mariners need to add bats at the trade deadline to bolster their struggling lineup and take advantage of an elite pitching staff in order to make a deep postseason run.

But after a monthlong slide, Seattle has gone from the odds-on American League West favorites to sitting on the edge of the playoff picture.

Since building a commanding 10-game lead atop the AL West on June 18, the Mariners have sputtered through a 9-18 stretch – including six losses in their past seven games. Their division lead is now entirely gone, with the red-hot Houston Astros (52-48) holding a slight percentage-points edge over Seattle (53-49) atop the AL West.

According to Fangraphs, the Mariners’ chances of winning the AL West have plummeted from 81.8% to 37.6% since that high-water mark on June 19. And their playoff odds have dropped from 88.7% to 45.2%.

Do the Mariners’ recent struggles call for a change of plans ahead of the July 30 trade deadline? ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan was asked that question Tuesday during his weekly appearance on Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk.

“Could it? Potentially. Should it? I don’t think so,” Passan said. “And I don’t think so because of that pitching. It’s the Mariners’ duty at this point to add to this pitching staff. Because if the offense is even average, you have a team that not only can win the American League West, but a team that can go very deep into the playoffs. … I would not let a bad offensive stretch torpedo what still could be a very memorable season.”

The Mariners sit at or near the bottom of the majors in nearly every key offensive category. They rank 28th in runs per game (3.8), dead-last in batting average (.217), 28th in on-base percentage (.298), 28th in slugging percentage (.364) and 28th in OPS (.662). They have far and away the highest strikeout rate in the league at 28.1%, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the next-closest team. And they have been held to three runs or fewer in 53 of their 102 games, including 17 times in their past 27 games.

The offensive woes are a stark contrast from Seattle’s elite pitching staff. Led by their dominant starting rotation, the Mariners lead the majors in ERA (3.45), WHIP (1.07) and opponent batting average (.218). They have racked up an MLB-best 61 quality starts, seven more than any other team.

“When you think of the Mariners right now, you think of a terrible offense – not an elite pitching staff,” Passan said. “You have to be really bad offensively to overshadow what the pitching has done this season. … By ERA, by FIP, by all the the reasonable measures, this is the best rotation in the American League, and now you have a team that’s flirting with .500. And that’s just unacceptable.”

The Mariners’ hitting struggles have have particularly glaring lately. Over their current 1-6 skid, they have averaged just 2.4 runs and 5.7 hits per game – despite four of those seven games coming against a Los Angeles Angels team that has the second-worst ERA in the majors.

“Something needs to happen,” Passan said. “And it needs to happen quick. … When you have as good starting pitching as the Mariners do, it is incumbent to take advantage of that. They are on the precipice of blowing a year where they have a real chance, or had a real chance, I think, to do something special because of their pitching.”

