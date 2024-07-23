Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners’ J.P. Crawford likely to IL with hairline fracture in pinky

Jul 23, 2024, 9:18 AM | Updated: 9:20 am

J.P. Crawford of the Seattle Mariners is checked on after an HBP on July 22, 2024. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

BY SHANE LANTZ


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford is likely headed for a stint on the injured list after suffering a hairline fracture in his right pinky in the team’s 3-1 Monday night loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

Mariners fall to Angels 3-1 after Adell’s RBI single in ninth

Crawford left the game after he was hit on the right hand by an 86-mile per hour changeup in the first inning from Angels starter Tyler Anderson. After being attended to by the Mariners training staff, Crawford finished running the bases, and scored the Mariners’ only run of the game on Cal Raleigh’s single.

However, Crawford was replaced by Dylan Moore at shortstop in the top of the second inning, with Luke Raley taking over for Moore at first base.

Mariners manager Scott Servais broke the news of Crawford’s injury after the game.

“There’s a little hairline fracture there,” Servais said. “We’ll know more once a specialist looks at it and go from there.”

Crawford’s IL stint will be his second of the season. He went on the IL with an oblique strain on April 25, and returned to the lineup May 20 after a short rehab stint with Triple-A Tacoma. Crawford’s injury comes just one night after center fielder Julio Rodríguez left Sunday’s game with a mild right ankle sprain. Rodriguez is still considered day to day

“Adversity hits at different times, and we’re looking at it right now,” Servais said. “We’ll find out a lot about our club and any guys that step up. J.P. was out earlier in the season for awhile. We had guys step up, and that’s what we’re going to need guys to do right now.”

