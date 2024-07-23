Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners fall to Angels 3-1 after Adell’s RBI single in 9th

Jul 22, 2024, 10:00 PM

Seattle Mariners Angels Cal Raleigh Brandon Drury...

Brandon Drury of the Los Angeles Angels scores in front of Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

(Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

SEATTLE — Jo Adell drove in the go-ahead run with a two-out single in the ninth inning, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Seattle Mariners 3-1 on Monday night.

Los Angeles Angels 3, Seattle Mariners 1: Box score

Adell’s base hit to center against reliever Trent Thornton (3-2) scored Brandon Drury. Center fielder Victor Robles’ throw to the plate went wide and ricocheted away from catcher Cal Raleigh for an error, allowing Zach Neto to score from first base to make it a two-run game.

Mariners starter Bryce Miller worked seven scoreless innings, allowing three hits, but the Angels tied the game in the eighth on Taylor Ward’s sacrifice fly.

Cal Raleigh hit an RBI single in the first for Seattle against lefty Tyler Anderson, who was nearly untouchable after that, retiring the next 15 batters. He gave up three hits over 5 2/3 innings, walking one and striking out eight.

Angels relievers combined to allow one hit over the final 3 1/3 innings. Luis García (5-1) worked the eighth, while Carlos Estévez pitched the ninth for his 19th save.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: CF Mike Trout (torn meniscus) will begin a rehab assignment on Tuesday with Triple-A Salt Lake. … LHP José Quijada (Tommy John surgery) was reinstated from the injured list. … RHP Jack Kochanowicz was optioned to Double-A Rocket City following Sunday’s game, while RHP Adam Cimber was designated for assignment.

Mariners: SS J.P. Crawford was hit in the right hand by a pitch in the first inning. He scored on Raleigh’s single but was replaced in the second by Dylan Moore, who moved over from first base. Luke Raley came in at first. Mariners manager Scott Servais said after the game that Crawford has a hairline fracture in his pinkie … Optioned INF Ryan Bliss to Triple-A Tacoma and recalled INF Jason Vosler … 1B Ty France was placed on irrevocable outright waivers.

UP NEXT

Angels RHP José Soriano (5-7, 3.71 ERA) will start Tuesday against Mariners RHP Logan Gilbert (6-5, 2.79).

More on the Seattle Mariners

Mariners Trade Targets: Three bats from teams on the bubble
Mariners Roster Move: First baseman called up, Bliss optioned
What’s next for Mariners after surprising Ty France news?
What the Mariners’ series against the Astros told us
Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodríguez crashes into wall, sprains ankle

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Sunny
High 74° | Low 54°
Roof is open
Angels at Mariners today at 6:40pm

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners trade targets Lane Thomas...

Brent Stecker

Mariners Trade Targets: 3 bats from teams on the bubble

ESPN MLB reporter Jesse Rogers pointed at three bats from teams battling in the muddled NL that could be targets for a Seattle Mariners trade.

9 hours ago

Seattle Mariners roster move Jason Vosler...

Brent Stecker

Mariners Roster Move: First baseman called up, Bliss optioned

The Seattle Mariners made a roster move on Monday morning to bring in a new option at first base in 30-year-old Jason Vosler.

14 hours ago

Seattle Mariners France Ty Jorge Polanco...

Brent Stecker

What’s next for Mariners after surprising Ty France news?

Mariners insider Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports talked about the team's decision to place first baseman Ty France on waivers Monday with Brock and Salk.

14 hours ago

Seattle Mariners J.P. Crawford Houston Astros 2024...

Cameron Van Til

What the Mariners’ series against the Astros told us

The first two games were the epitome of the Seattle Mariners' recent struggles, but Sunday offered a glimpse of what's still possible.

14 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Adrian Beltre Hall of Fame induction 2024...

Kenny Lacy Jr.

Former Mariners 3B Adrian Beltré inducted into Hall of Fame

Former Mariners third baseman Adrian Beltré, who played five seasons in Seattle, was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners Ty France Oakland A's 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Reports: Mariners place Ty France on outright waivers

The Seattle Mariners have placed struggling first baseman Ty France on outright waivers, according to multiple reports.

1 day ago

Mariners fall to Angels 3-1 after Adell’s RBI single in 9th