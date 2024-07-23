SEATTLE — Jo Adell drove in the go-ahead run with a two-out single in the ninth inning, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Seattle Mariners 3-1 on Monday night.

Los Angeles Angels 3, Seattle Mariners 1: Box score

Adell’s base hit to center against reliever Trent Thornton (3-2) scored Brandon Drury. Center fielder Victor Robles’ throw to the plate went wide and ricocheted away from catcher Cal Raleigh for an error, allowing Zach Neto to score from first base to make it a two-run game.

Adell sends home 2⃣ for the lead! #RepTheHalo pic.twitter.com/1dG2cxGNlV — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 23, 2024

Mariners starter Bryce Miller worked seven scoreless innings, allowing three hits, but the Angels tied the game in the eighth on Taylor Ward’s sacrifice fly.

Cal Raleigh hit an RBI single in the first for Seattle against lefty Tyler Anderson, who was nearly untouchable after that, retiring the next 15 batters. He gave up three hits over 5 2/3 innings, walking one and striking out eight.

Angels relievers combined to allow one hit over the final 3 1/3 innings. Luis García (5-1) worked the eighth, while Carlos Estévez pitched the ninth for his 19th save.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: CF Mike Trout (torn meniscus) will begin a rehab assignment on Tuesday with Triple-A Salt Lake. … LHP José Quijada (Tommy John surgery) was reinstated from the injured list. … RHP Jack Kochanowicz was optioned to Double-A Rocket City following Sunday’s game, while RHP Adam Cimber was designated for assignment.

Mariners: SS J.P. Crawford was hit in the right hand by a pitch in the first inning. He scored on Raleigh’s single but was replaced in the second by Dylan Moore, who moved over from first base. Luke Raley came in at first. Mariners manager Scott Servais said after the game that Crawford has a hairline fracture in his pinkie … Optioned INF Ryan Bliss to Triple-A Tacoma and recalled INF Jason Vosler … 1B Ty France was placed on irrevocable outright waivers.

UP NEXT

Angels RHP José Soriano (5-7, 3.71 ERA) will start Tuesday against Mariners RHP Logan Gilbert (6-5, 2.79).

