Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

CONTESTS & EVENTS

Win Tickets to see Megadeth at the White River Amphitheatre!

Jul 26, 2024, 12:00 PM

...

Seattle Sports is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Megadeth live at the White River Amphitheatre on August 12, 2024! Tickets are on sale now and you can find them here.

Enter below starting Monday, July 29 through Sunday, August 4, 2024

Sweepstakes winners are subject to venue safety requirements. Tickets will be sent digitally, and winners must provide a valid email address and have access to a smart phone.

Contests & Events

...

No Author

Edgar’s Cantina Broadcasts from T-Mobile Park

You can find Seattle Sports “Wyman and Bob” show live at T-Mobile Park every Friday when the Mariners play at home!

9 days ago

...

No Author

Annual Boeing Classic 2024

Boeing, Virginia Mason Franciscan Health (VMFH) and the Seattle Seahawks will hold the 19th annual Boeing Classic professional golf tournament on Friday, Aug. 9 through Sunday, Aug. 11.

15 days ago

...

No Author

Seahawks Football Fest at Lumen Field!

Kickoff your weekend on Saturday, August 3 with this exclusive practice and a day full of FOOTBALL. FAMILY. AND FUN!

15 days ago

...

No Author

Mariners and Museum of Pop Culture team up for Power of Pop Culture Night on August 27th!

The Mariners have teamed up with MoPOP (Museum of Pop Culture) for Power of Pop Culture Night on Tuesday, August 27th!

28 days ago

...

No Author

Meet Bigfoot and enter to win a Miller Light Varsity Style Jacket!

Miller Lite has your chance to win a Miller Lite Varsity style jacket!

1 month ago

...

No Author

Women of Inspiration Award Nominations

Seattle Sports and the Seattle Chapter of WISE (Women in Sports and Events) is seeking nominations for the Women of Inspiration Award.

1 month ago

Win Tickets to see Megadeth at the White River Amphitheatre!