For the first time in 15 years, the Seattle Seahawks are opening training camp with a head coach other than Pete Carroll.

Who will be Seahawks’ next franchise cornerstones?

After a middling end to Carroll’s legendary run in Seattle, 36-year-old defensive guru Mike Macdonald takes over and looks to guide the Seahawks back to their perch among the NFL’s elite.

The ramp-up to the Sept. 8 regular-season opener begins Wednesday, as the Hawks take the field at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center for the first of 12 training camp practices. Here are five questions as camp gets underway.

What will rotation look like along the defensive front?

All eyes will be on Macdonald’s cutting-edge defensive scheme and how it translates to the Seahawks after his immense success in Baltimore. It will be particularly intriguing to see what his scheme looks like up front. Macdonald is known for creatively moving players around on the defensive line, which allows him to confuse opposing offenses with a constantly shifting array of pressures. And with a strong collection of defensive tackles, defensive ends and edge rushers, he’ll have plenty of options to deploy. Leonard Williams and Dre’Mont Jones both have track records of production and are expected to be focal points, especially with the versatility they possess. Rookie first-round pick Byron Murphy II is a potential game-wrecking force inside. Uchenna Nwosu returns from an injury-shortened campaign after posting 9.5 sacks in 2022. Boye Mafe is fresh off a breakout second season that featured a team-high nine sacks. Veteran Jarran Reed is coming off a seven-sack year. Former second-round pick Darrell Taylor has shown flashes of potential. Veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins adds run-stuffing depth and 2023 draft picks Derick Hall, Mike Morris and Cameron Young have upside. It will be fascinating to see how all the pieces fit together.

How will crowded cornerback group shake out?

Cornerback was already one of the deepest position groups on the team. Then the Seahawks added even more pieces to the mix, selecting Auburn teammates Nehemiah Pritchett and D.J. James in April’s NFL Draft. The result is a crowded position room that should make for some great competition. It all starts with former No. 5 overall pick Devon Witherspoon, who looks like a budding superstar after last year’s sensational rookie campaign. Witherspoon is expected to continue splitting time between outside corner and the nickel corner spot, allowing him to unleash his wide-ranging skill set as a do-it-all chess piece in Macdonald’s versatile defense. Riq Woolen, who had a spectacular rookie season in 2022, is a prime bounceback candidate after taking a slight step back last year. If he does rebound, Woolen and Witherspoon have the potential to form an elite cornerback tandem. That would leave fourth-year pro Tre Brown and sixth-year pro Michael Jackson as the favorites to occupy the other outside spot when Witherspoon slides into nickel. Both have quality starting experience in recent seasons, with Brown starting seven games last year and Jackson starting all 17 games in 2022. And then there’s Pritchett and James, who could be wild cards. A team can never have too much cornerback depth, and the Hawks certainly seem well-stocked at the position for this season and beyond.

What’s the health status of Abraham Lucas?

The Seahawks got some very good news Tuesday with projected starting inside linebackers Jerome Baker and Tyrel Dodson both passing their physicals. Both were sidelined with injuries this spring, but they now should be ready to go for camp. However, starting right tackle Abraham Lucas still remains on the physically unable to perform list. Lucas, who was sidelined for 11 games last year with a nagging knee injury, underwent knee surgery in January and missed the entire spring while recovering. Players can be activated off the PUP list at any point in the preseason, so it’s not necessarily cause for panic just yet. But after a strong rookie campaign in 2022, the former WSU Cougars standout looked like he could be a long-term cornerstone at right tackle. And when he was out last year, his absence was a big contributor to the offensive line’s struggles. The Seahawks are better prepared for Lucas to miss time this season after signing veteran George Fant as an insurance option, but a healthy Lucas would provide a major boost to the offense. His status will be one of the most important storylines to follow.

Who will win potential three-man battle at right guard?

Right guard could be the most competitive position battle in camp. Anthony Bradford, a 2023 fourth-round pick, is the likely front-runner. He started 10 games at the spot last year while filling in for injured Week 1 starter Phil Haynes, who Seattle moved on from this offseason. However, Bradford missed most of the spring program with an ankle injury. With Bradford out, second-year former undrafted free agent McClendon Curtis primarily took the first-team reps, while rookie third-round pick Christian Haynes mostly worked with the second team. Bradford has passed his physical, so he should be healthy for camp. But given Haynes’ extensive college experience as a 49-game starter at UConn, he seems capable of seriously challenging for the starting job. And after all the first-team reps he took this spring, Curtis figures to also be right there in the mix. It’s entirely possible this could be a true three-man competition.

How will new kickoff rules impact final roster spots?

Special teams value is often a tiebreaker of sorts when it comes to the final roster cuts. With the NFL’s new kickoff rules, it could be an even bigger factor. The new rules disincentive touchbacks and should significantly increase the number of returns, which could create a need for more players capable of contributing to special teams in order to withstand the wear and tear. The new rules are also expected to encourage directional kicking, which in turn could prompt teams to put two returners on the field for all kickoffs. That could have interesting ramifications in the battle for Seattle’s final wide receiver spots, with wideouts Laviska Shenault Jr. and Dee Eskridge seemingly the team’s top two kick returners. If they both make the team, that could push a receiver like third-year pro Dareke Young off the roster. In addition, with a much shorter distance to run for both the coverage and return teams, top-end speed might not be quite as important under the new rules. As a result, it’s possible that kickoffs could feature bigger bodies, which in turn could have increased roster-cut implications for linemen and tight ends.

