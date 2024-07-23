After spending six consecutive seasons as a backup, veteran quarterback Geno Smith resurrected his career over the past two years with the Seattle Seahawks.

Who will be Seahawks’ next franchise cornerstones?

Smith earned AP Comeback Player of the Year honors with a breakout campaign in 2022, which saw him lead the NFL in completion percentage and finish seventh in ESPN’s QBR metric. His production declined a bit last year while playing behind an injury-ravaged offensive line, but he still finished an above-average 14th in QBR.

As Seattle’s starter, the 33-year-old Smith has had sustained stretches of elite play. During the first eight weeks of 2022, he posted a 72.3% completion rate with 13 touchdown passes, just three interceptions and the second-best Pro Football Focus grade among all quarterbacks over that span. And during the final nine weeks of 2023, he threw for 11 touchdowns and just two interceptions, while posting the fifth-best PFF grade among quarterbacks.

“I think you’ve seen a lot of moments from him that are right on the borderline of like top eight to 10 quarterback play over the last couple of years,” Robert Mays, host of “The Athletic Football Show,” said Friday during an appearance on Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy.

Mays specifically pointed to Smith’s talent as a deep-ball passer. According to PFF, Smith ranked second in the NFL last season with 26 big-time throws on passes that traveled at least 20 yards downfield. (PFF defines big-time throws as passes with excellent ball location and timing, typically thrown farther down the field.)

“In terms of (Smith’s) down-the-field ball placement, I think that he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the league,” Mays said. “He’s making high-level throws that very, very few guys can make.”

The Seahawks ranked just 17th in points per game last season, but Mays thinks some of those struggles were more about scheme and play-calling. He thinks new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb can put Smith and Seattle’s top-end trio of receivers in better positions to succeed. Grubb is coming off a wildly successful two-year run as the offensive coordinator across town at UW, where he directed a high-flying Huskies passing attack that was one of the best offenses in college football.

“There were elements of the (Seahawks’) offense last year that were frustrating, but I don’t know if that was necessarily on Geno,” Mays said. “I think that the way they played and how they tried to attack people outside the numbers and down the field, it’s a high degree of difficulty. When it looks great, it looks great. (But) when you’re not really humming, it can be frustrating.

“And I wonder if this new offense can … really let him show off some of the highlight plays that we’ve seen from him over the last couple of years.”

An area of improvement

One area Smith has improved on over the past two seasons is limiting sacks.

Prior to 2022, he had an 8.6% career sack rate on dropbacks. He lowered that to 7.4% in 2022 and then to 5.8% last season, which was the ninth-lowest rate out of 33 qualified quarterbacks, according to Pro Football Reference. That came while played behind an injury-depleted offensive line last year that cycled through 10 different starting lineups and finished No. 28 in PFF pass block grading.

“Last year especially, I thought he did such a great job mitigating some of the issues that they had up front,” Mays said. “Taking the sacks and holding on to the ball a little bit too long was a consistent issue for him … throughout most of his career. And I think that he’s done such a great job of mitigating that over the last couple of years.”

Mays said Smith has become one of his favorite quarterbacks to watch over the past couple of seasons.

“Stylistically, I just love the way he plays the position,” Mays said. “I think the pocket movement has gotten so much better later in his career. And again, that down-the-field ball placement and the aggressiveness. This is true I think for him and (Los Angeles Rams quarterback) Matthew Stafford, and I really appreciate it about both of them: They play like guys with nothing left to lose.

“Geno is somebody that was making two million bucks a year and then got 40 million dollars guaranteed,” he added. “And it’s kind of like, ‘You know what? I’m in my 30s. I did what I had to do. Like, there’s nothing left to lose. I’m just gonna play this way and be aggressive and let it fly.’ And I absolutely love that.”

Listen to the full conversation with Robert Mays at this link or in the audio player near the top of this story. Tune in to Bump and Stacy weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or find the podcast on the Seattle Sports app.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• How Seahawks’ offense will differ under new OC Ryan Grubb

• Rost: Ranking the Seahawks who are under the most pressure

• What NFL insiders say about three big Seahawks questions

• ESPN insider: Why Seattle Seahawks’ roster is in ‘interesting spot’

• Bump: Who needs to be Seattle Seahawks’ own comeback player of the year

Follow @CameronVanTil