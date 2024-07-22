Michael Bumpus, co-host of Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy, will be featured on The CW this fall as an analyst on the television station’s college football broadcasts.

The CW will broadcast Pac-12 and ACC college football games in 2024, including several WSU Cougars contests.

A former Seattle Seahawks and WSU Cougars wide receiver, Bumpus will be on one of The CW’s three announce teams. Bumpus’ team will include play-by-play announcer J.B. Long and reporters Camryn Irwin and Heidi Watney.

Irwin, like Bumpus, is a former Washington State University athlete. After graduating from Prairie High School in Vancouver, Wash., she played volleyball for the Cougars.

Bumpus, who also played for the BC Lions of the CFL and Spokane Shock in the Arena Football League, has been part of Seattle Sports’ Seahawks coverage since 2018 and continues to host Seahawks pregame and postgame broadcasts for the station. He was featured on Pac-12 Network studio broadcasts as an analyst in recent years, as well.

Since 2022, Bumpus has joined co-host Stacy Rost on Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy, which airs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays on Seattle Sports 710 AM, the Seattle Sports app and SeattleSports.com.

These WSU games will air on The CW:

• Saturday, Aug. 31: WSU vs. Portland State (Noon)

• Friday, Sept. 20: WSU vs. San Jose State (7 p.m.)

• Saturday, Oct. 19: WSU vs. Hawaii (12:30 p.m. or 7 p.m.)

• Saturday, Nov. 9: WSU vs. Utah State (12:30 p.m. or 7 p.m.)

• Saturday, Nov. 23: WSU vs. Oregon State (3:30 p.m.)

• Saturday, Nov. 30: WSU vs. Wyoming (3:30 p.m.)

