Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

BUMP AND STACY

Seattle Sports’ Michael Bumpus to call CFB games on The CW

Jul 22, 2024, 12:07 PM

Michael Bumpus...

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Seattle Sports

Michael Bumpus, co-host of Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy, will be featured on The CW this fall as an analyst on the television station’s college football broadcasts.

The CW will broadcast Pac-12 and ACC college football games in 2024, including several WSU Cougars contests.

How a CFB insider sees WSU Cougars’ 2024 season playing out

A former Seattle Seahawks and WSU Cougars wide receiver, Bumpus will be on one of The CW’s three announce teams. Bumpus’ team will include play-by-play announcer J.B. Long and reporters Camryn Irwin and Heidi Watney.

Irwin, like Bumpus, is a former Washington State University athlete. After graduating from Prairie High School in Vancouver, Wash., she played volleyball for the Cougars.

Bumpus, who also played for the BC Lions of the CFL and Spokane Shock in the Arena Football League, has been part of Seattle Sports’ Seahawks coverage since 2018 and continues to host Seahawks pregame and postgame broadcasts for the station. He was featured on Pac-12 Network studio broadcasts as an analyst in recent years, as well.

Since 2022, Bumpus has joined co-host Stacy Rost on Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy, which airs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays on Seattle Sports 710 AM, the Seattle Sports app and SeattleSports.com.

These WSU games will air on The CW:

• Saturday, Aug. 31: WSU vs. Portland State (Noon)
• Friday, Sept. 20: WSU vs. San Jose State (7 p.m.)
• Saturday, Oct. 19: WSU vs. Hawaii (12:30 p.m. or 7 p.m.)
• Saturday, Nov. 9: WSU vs. Utah State (12:30 p.m. or 7 p.m.)
• Saturday, Nov. 23: WSU vs. Oregon State (3:30 p.m.)
• Saturday, Nov. 30: WSU vs. Wyoming (3:30 p.m.)

For more on WSU Cougars football broadcasts on TV this year, click here.

Michael Bumpus shares his WSU Cougars football Mount Rushmore

Bump & Stacy Show

Bump and Stacy

Seattle Seahawks Ryan Grubb Geno Smith OTAs 2024...

Cameron Van Til

How Seahawks’ offense will differ under new OC Ryan Grubb

The Athletic's Robert Mays details the elements new Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb is bringing from his time at UW.

2 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Uchenna Nwosu Boye Mafe...

Brent Stecker

Bump: Who needs to be Seahawks’ own comeback player of the year

"If he is a comeback player of the year for this team, I like where this defense is going," Michael Bumpus said of a Seattle Seahawks player.

2 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Riq Woolen OTAs 2024...

Stacy Rost

Rost: Ranking Seahawks players who are under the most pressure

Even though expectations may be lower for the Seattle Seahawks under first-year head coach Mike Macdonald, some players have a lot of pressure on them for 2024.

3 days ago

WSU Cougars Drew Bledsoe USC 1992...

Cameron Van Til

Michael Bumpus shares his WSU Cougars football Mount Rushmore

Former WSU Cougars wide receiver Michael Bumpus names the four football players he'd place on his alma mater's "Mount Rushmore."

4 days ago

UW Huskies football...

Brent Stecker

Insider thinks UW Huskies can keep up in Big Ten debut season

"I think they can still come through with a decent year," longtime college football insider Phil Steele says of the UW Huskies.

4 days ago

WSU Cougars Jake Dickert...

Brent Stecker

How a CFB insider sees WSU Cougars’ 2024 season playing out

WSU football has a different kind of schedule ahead of them in 2024, which could be a good thing, as insider Phil Steele explains.

4 days ago

Seattle Sports’ Michael Bumpus to call CFB games on The CW