SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners Roster Move: First baseman called up, Bliss optioned

Jul 22, 2024, 11:19 AM | Updated: 11:20 am

Seattle Mariners roster move Jason Vosler...

Jason Vosler of the Cincinnati Reds hits a home run against Pittsburgh on April 2, 2023. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

(Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


The Seattle Mariners have made a roster move to bring in a new option at first base.

What the Mariners’ series against the Astros told us

Jason Vosler has been selected from the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers ahead of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels that begins Monday night. Rookie infielder Ryan Bliss has been optioned to Tacoma to make room on the 26-man active roster.

Remaining on the Mariners roster amid this move is first baseman Ty France, who Seattle placed on waivers according to reports by multiple MLB insiders Sunday night, signaling that the team could be ready to move on from the 2022 All-Star.

The 30-year-old Vosler has appeared in 97 career MLB games since debuting in 2021 with the San Francisco Giants. A 16th-round draft pick in 2014 by the Chicago Cubs, he had a nice showing with the Giants in 2022, slashing .265/.342/.469 for an .812 OPS with four home runs in 36 games, but he hit just .161 (10 for 62) with three homers and three walks in 20 games last year with the Cincinnati Reds.

What’s next for Mariners after surprising Ty France news?

Swinging from the left side, Vosler has a .289/.357/.526 slash (.883 OPS) with 20 homers, 17 doubles, three triples and 79 RBIs in 89 games with the Rainiers this year.

Vosler has primarily played third base in the big leagues, and has also seen time at first base, second base, shortstop, left field and even made a pair of pitching appearances. With Tacoma this season, he has mostly played first base.

The 24-year-old Bliss is hitting .220 (13 for 59) with one home run, three doubles, a triple, five stolen bases and a .648 OPS in 31 games with the Mariners this year.

The Mariners take on the Angels at 6:40 p.m. Monday night at T-Mobile Park. Radio coverage will be carried on Seattle Sports 710 AM, the Seattle Sports app and SeattleSports.com beginning at 5:30 p.m. with the pregame show. Click here for details on how to stream Mariners Radio Network broadcasts from Seattle Sports.

