Just over a month ago, the Seattle Mariners were sitting atop the American League West with a commanding 10-game lead. It was the largest division lead in the majors and Seattle’s largest AL West lead since 2001.

In the blink of an eye, it all disappeared.

Mariners star Julio Rodríguez crashes into wall, sprains ankle

After that high-water mark on June 19, the Mariners lost 17 of their next 25 games – capped by back-to-back demoralizing losses to the rival Houston Astros on Friday and Saturday. Seattle avoided a sweep in Sunday’s series finale, but its division lead is now completely gone, with Houston (52-47) now holding a slight percentage-points edge over the Mariners (53-48) atop the AL West.

The red-hot Astros, who are 19-7 since June 19, needed just 24 games to erase Seattle’s 10-game lead. According to MLB.com’s Sarah Langs, that’s the third-fastest a team has erased a double-digit division deficit since the divisional era began in 1969.

The Mariners’ 3-0 loss on Friday and 4-2 loss on Saturday were a glaring epitome of their recent struggles – strong starting pitching spoiled by a sputtering lineup.

Luis Castillo and George Kirby both turned in serviceable outings, but Seattle once again couldn’t get anything going offensively, opening the massive AL West series with 14 consecutive scoreless innings. The Mariners mustered just two runs and seven hits over those first two games, prompting a smattering of boos from the fans at T-Mobile Park on both Friday and Saturday night.

Saturday’s defeat was Seattle’s fifth straight loss, which marked its longest losing streak since May 2022.

“This club is going through a lot of things,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said after Saturday’s loss. “It happens through the course of a season. We’ve got guys who are struggling right now to get some traction and get it going, and they know it. They feel it. And the team in the other dugout across the way is playing very good baseball right now.”

But to the Mariners’ credit, they rebounded with a 6-4 win on Sunday. In doing so, they still haven’t been swept all season – which is no small feat through 100-plus games.

“We really competed hard,” Servais said Sunday. “A number of guys in the lineup just grinding through at-bats, finding a way to get the ball in play to make things happen. And that’s what it’s gonna take. You’ve gotta grind, you’ve gotta fight, scratch, claw. That’s what it’s gonna take to win.

“I mean, (the Astros) are good. They’re really good. And they’ve been there before. I think we’re just as good. But we’ve got to continue to have that intensity every day when we show up.”

The Mariners’ six runs on Sunday were more than they had scored in their previous four games combined. Second baseman Jorge Polanco, who has been starting to heat up lately, went deep in the fourth inning with his first homer since May 3. Luke Raley had the game’s big blast in the sixth, launching a three-run homer that proved to be the difference. But it was Dylan Moore’s two-run triple in the second inning that helped break the ice.

“We’d been struggling to get a big hit with two outs, (and) he got one,” Servais said. “And that kind of opened up the floodgates and guys relaxed a little bit after that happened. But a lot of good at-bats up and down the lineup – it was good to see, certainly. We kept the strikeouts in check today. When you put the ball in play, you’ve got a chance.”

After a brutal first two games of the series, Sunday offered a glimpse of what’s still possible with this team and its elite pitching staff. If the club makes the necessary moves at the July 30 MLB trade deadline and the offense can perform at a league-average level, then everything is still on the table – no matter how rough the last month has been.

“I think you talk about hunting or being the hunted,” Servais said. “I think as we stand today, we’re tied at the top of the division against a team that has been there before, with a lot of big games ahead of us. But every day we go out there, we’ve got to hunt. We’ve gotta be hungry. And if we are, we get the most out of our talent. If we don’t, if we don’t go out there with that attitude, it doesn’t work out really well for us.

“We’ve got to grind every day. That’s what makes this team really good. And when we do that, one through nine in the lineup, we’re a good offense. But everybody’s got to be locked in every day.”

