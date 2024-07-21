Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

Sounders’ five-match win streak ends with 3-0 loss to LAFC

Jul 20, 2024, 11:54 PM | Updated: 11:56 pm

Seattle Sounders Alex Roldan...

Alex Roldan of Seattle Sounders reacts during a 2024 game. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

(Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Denis Bouanga scored on a first-half penalty kick before adding a second-half goal and Los Angeles FC snapped the Seattle Sounders’ five-match win streak with a 3-0 victory on Saturday night.

Los Angeles FC 3, Seattle Sounders 0: Match detail

LAFC (14-5-5) took a 1-0 lead just 16 minutes into the match after a hand ball foul on Seattle defender Nouhou Tolo following a video review led to Bouanga’s PK.

Mateusz Bogusz gave LAFC a two-goal lead when he scored unassisted in the 26th minute off a set piece. It was his 13th goal of the season.

Bouanga found the net for the 16th time this season to make it 3-0 in the 74th minute. Kei Kamara notched his third assist on the goal and defender Sergi Palencia collected his fourth.

Hugo Lloris saved four shots in goal for LAFC. It was the ninth clean sheet of the season for Lloris, tying him with Kristijan Kahlina of Charlotte FC for the league lead.

Stefan Frei, who posted the 112th shutout of his career to tie Kevin Hartman for second on the all-time list his last time out, had just one save for the Sounders (10-8-7) in their second home loss of the campaign.

LAFC beat the Sounders 1-0 in a Western Conference semifinal last season on a first-half goal by Bouanga for its first win in Seattle since its debut season in 2018. Seattle failed to score in three matchups with LAFC last season. LAFC posted a 2-1 win at home over the Sounders in the season opener.

Seattle entered the match with just one loss in its last 13 matches through all competitions. The Sounders began the night with just 26 goals allowed, tops in the Western Conference and third in the league.

LAFC improves to 12-0-1 when Bouanga contributes to a goal this season.

The two clubs will also square off in a U.S. Open Cup semifinal match in Seattle on Aug. 27 at Starfire Sports Complex.

The league takes a month-long break to play for the Leagues Cup. LAFC travels to play the Vancouver Whitecaps when play resumes on Aug. 24. The Sounders hit the road to take on Minnesota United on Aug. 24.

Last time: Frei climbs all-time shutout list in Sounders’ 2-0 win over St. Louis

Seattle Sounders FC

Seattle Sounders goalie Stefan Frei...

The Associated Press

Frei climbs all-time shutout list in Sounders’ 2-0 win over St Louis

Stefan Frei finished with three saves on the way to his 112th career regular-season shutout, and the Seattle Sounders beat St. Louis City 2-0 on Wednesday night.

3 days ago

Seattle Sounders Jordan Morris...

The Associated Press

Sounders shutout Austin FC 1-0 for 4th straight win

Jordan Morris scores a goal and Stefan Frei earns his second straight shutout in the Seattle Sounders' 2-0 win over Austin FC.

7 days ago

Paul Rothrock Seattle Sounders...

The Associated Press

Sounders shut down Revolution 2-0 for third straight win

Albert Rusnák and Stefan Frei record a shutout in the Seattle Sounders' 2-0 victory over the New England Revolution.

14 days ago

Seattle Sounders GK Stefan Frei...

The Associated Press

Albert Rusnák scores twice, Sounders defeat Fire 2-1

Albert Rusnak scores two goals and Seattle Sounders FC earn a 2-0 shutout victory over Chicago Fire FC on Saturday night.

21 days ago

Seattle Sounders...

The Associated Press

Jordan Morris scores two late goals to lead Sounders past FC Dallas 3-2

Jordan Morris scores twice and the Seattle Sounders rally from down two goals to upend FC Dallas 3-2 in a wild match.

28 days ago

Seattle Sounders...

The Associated Press

Sounders use late surge to salvage 2-2 draw with Dynamo

Paul Rothrock and Jackson Ragen scored second-half goals to help the Seattle Sounders earn a 2-2 tie with the Houston Dynamo.

1 month ago

Sounders’ five-match win streak ends with 3-0 loss to LAFC