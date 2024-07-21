SEATTLE (AP) — Denis Bouanga scored on a first-half penalty kick before adding a second-half goal and Los Angeles FC snapped the Seattle Sounders’ five-match win streak with a 3-0 victory on Saturday night.

Los Angeles FC 3, Seattle Sounders 0: Match detail

LAFC (14-5-5) took a 1-0 lead just 16 minutes into the match after a hand ball foul on Seattle defender Nouhou Tolo following a video review led to Bouanga’s PK.

Mateusz Bogusz gave LAFC a two-goal lead when he scored unassisted in the 26th minute off a set piece. It was his 13th goal of the season.

Bouanga found the net for the 16th time this season to make it 3-0 in the 74th minute. Kei Kamara notched his third assist on the goal and defender Sergi Palencia collected his fourth.

Hugo Lloris saved four shots in goal for LAFC. It was the ninth clean sheet of the season for Lloris, tying him with Kristijan Kahlina of Charlotte FC for the league lead.

Stefan Frei, who posted the 112th shutout of his career to tie Kevin Hartman for second on the all-time list his last time out, had just one save for the Sounders (10-8-7) in their second home loss of the campaign.

LAFC beat the Sounders 1-0 in a Western Conference semifinal last season on a first-half goal by Bouanga for its first win in Seattle since its debut season in 2018. Seattle failed to score in three matchups with LAFC last season. LAFC posted a 2-1 win at home over the Sounders in the season opener.

Seattle entered the match with just one loss in its last 13 matches through all competitions. The Sounders began the night with just 26 goals allowed, tops in the Western Conference and third in the league.

LAFC improves to 12-0-1 when Bouanga contributes to a goal this season.

The two clubs will also square off in a U.S. Open Cup semifinal match in Seattle on Aug. 27 at Starfire Sports Complex.

The league takes a month-long break to play for the Leagues Cup. LAFC travels to play the Vancouver Whitecaps when play resumes on Aug. 24. The Sounders hit the road to take on Minnesota United on Aug. 24.

