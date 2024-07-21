Close
SEATTLE STORM

Seattle Storm’s Ogwumike scores 14 points in All-Star Game win

Jul 20, 2024, 10:46 PM | Updated: 11:49 pm

Seattle Storm Nneka Ogwumike All-Star Game 2024...

Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike goes for a layup during the 2024 WNBA All Star Game. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

(Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike scored 14 points to help Team WNBA to a 117-109 win over Team USA in the 20th WNBA All-Star Game in Phoenix.

The midseason showcase pitted a team of WNBA All-Stars against the U.S. national team, which is gearing up for the Summer Olympics that begin next week in Paris.

Ogwumike shot 7 of 9 from the field and added three rebounds, two assists and a block. It was her ninth All-Star appearance, which is tied for the fifth-most in league history. Her previous eight All-Star appearances came with the Los Angeles Sparks.

Jewell Loyd, the Storm’s other All-Star representative, played for Team USA. She was held scoreless in 13 minutes of action, one year after setting an All-Star record with 31 points and 10 3-pointers. She tallied three assists and two rebounds in her sixth All-Star appearance, all with the Storm.

Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale broke Loyd’s All-Star scoring record, netting 34 points to lead Team WNBA.

Former Storm star Breanna Stewart led Team USA with 31 points and 10 rebounds.

Indiana Fever rookie sensation Caitlin Clark set an All-Star rookie record with 10 assists for Team WNBA. Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese became the first rookie to have a double-double in the All-Star Game, logging 12 points and 11 rebounds for Team WNBA.

The WNBA now enters a monthlong break before resuming in mid-August. The Storm’s next game is Aug. 16 at Atlanta. Seattle is tied with Minnesota atop the Western Conference standings at 17-8.

Loyd leads the Storm with 19.7 points per game, which ranks fifth in the WNBA. Ogwumike ranks 11th with 17.1 points per game.

Team USA opens its Olympic group phase against Japan on July 29. USA then faces Belgium on Aug. 1 and Germany on Aug. 4. Team USA has won seven consecutive Olympic gold medals in women’s basketball.

