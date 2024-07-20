The Seattle Mariners activated left-handed reliever Gabe Speier from the injured list on Friday afternoon ahead of their pivotal three-game series against the Houston Astros.

The 24-year-old Speier has been on the IL for the past seven weeks with a left rotator cuff strain. He last pitched in an MLB game on May 29.

Speier was a key piece of Seattle’s bullpen last season, posting a 3.79 ERA and 1.06 WHIP with 64 strikeouts and just 11 walks in 54 2/3 innings. He hasn’t been nearly as effective this year, struggling to a 6.06 ERA and 1.47 WHIP with 22 strikeouts and 10 walks in 16 1/3 innings.

Speier made a pair of rehab appearances last week, pitching a scoreless inning in Triple-A Tacoma on July 12 and a scoreless frame in the Arizona Complex League on July 15.

In a corresponding move, the Mariners designated right-handed reliever Mike Baumann for assignment.

Seattle acquired the 28-year-old Baumann in a trade with Baltimore on May 22, which came after the Orioles designated Baumann for assignment. Baumann made 18 appearances for the Mariners, posting a 5.51 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with 16 strikeouts and eight walks in 16 1/3 innings.

Other injury updates

• Mariners manager Scott Servais said right-handed reliever Ryne Stanek should be OK after exiting Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels with back spasms.

“He was out here yesterday,” Servais said. “He felt fine. He’ll throw pregame again today. I think he’ll be fine.”

• Servais said outfielder Dominic Canzone is still a couple weeks away from beginning a rehab assignment. Canzone was placed on the 10-day IL on July 10 with a right adductor strain. He suffered the injury making a diving catch on July 7 against the Toronto Blue Jays, according to MLB.com’s Daniel Kramer.

“Dom is recovering,” Servais said. “He’s still probably a couple weeks away from being ready to go out on a rehab assignment, so it’s gonna be a little while.”

