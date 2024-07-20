The offense-suppressing elements of the Seattle Mariners’ home field, T-Mobile Park, found itself a topic of conversation once again this week thanks to a former player who was in the spotlight.

ESPN’s Passan: One hitter makes most sense for a Mariners trade

On the same day Dodgers slugger Teoscar Hernández won the MLB Home Run Derby on Tuesday, he spoke to The Seattle Times about how he struggled to feel comfortable in the batter’s box at T-Mobile Park while he was with the Mariners in 2023.

Those comments have put the focus on one feature of the stadium more than any other: the batter’s eye beyond center field, which sits at an angle that may make it harder for hitters to pick up pitches than elsewhere.

More: Examining what Teoscar said about hitting in T-Mobile Park

It’s no secret that T-Mobile Park is better for pitchers than hitters, which could explain why Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray and multi-time All-Star Luis Castillo would sign long-term deals with Seattle, whereas catcher Mitch Garver’s two-year, $24 million contract last offseason is the biggest the Mariners have a signed a free-agent hitter to in years.

If the Mariners want to change their fortunes with hitters on the open market, the batter’s eye theory is something worth addressing, according to MLB Network insider Jon Morosi. He spoke about that Thursday during his weekly conversation with Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob, pulling from the early days of his career when he was a sports reporter for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

“To varying degrees, there have been complaints about the lack of hitter-friendly qualities to initially Safeco (Field) and then T-Mobile since Mike Cameron, since Richie Sexton – you can go down the list,” Morosi said. “I mean, I remember these stories well, but I think that this is something that is fixable. There are elements to your ballpark that are not fixable. A marine layer, atmospheric things are certainly well above our pay grade, but the batter’s eye and the way that center field is constructed is certainly within your purview.

“I think to hear Teoscar say that, the Mariners will have to take a very serious look at that and make sure they’re presenting themselves as a team to sign free agents in the best possible way. Because that is certainly concerning and very illuminating to hear from someone who’s been a veteran player with a lot of different organizations for a long period of time.”

Hear the full Wyman and Bob conversation with MLB Network insider Jon Morosi in the podcast at this link or in the player below. Catch Wyman and Bob at 2 p.m. weekdays on Seattle Sports.

More on the Seattle Mariners

• Which Mariners hitter should you buy stock in for second half?

• Why the Mariners ‘don’t look at the Astros’ how they used to

• Video: Mariners Breakdown – What will second half look like?

• One way the Mariners are in better shape for second half

• Salk: The bats Seattle Mariners could pursue in limited trade market

Follow @BrentStecker