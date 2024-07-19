Close
Kevin Durant returns to US basketball team a week before Olympics

Jul 19, 2024, 11:58 AM

Kevin Durant Olympics USA basketball LeBron James Anthony Davis...

LeBron James Anthony Davis and Kevin Durant at a USA basketball practice on July 7, 2024. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY TIM REYNOLDS


The Associated Press

Kevin Durant practiced with the U.S. Olympic basketball team on Friday, a major step toward getting him back on track for the Paris Games that open next week.

As media deals take another step, NBA provides expansion update

It was Durant’s first time on the floor with the team this summer. He strained his calf a few days before the July 6 start of training camp in Las Vegas and missed the team’s first three exhibition games.

“I’ve seen progress every day,” Durant told reporters before practice in London, where the U.S. will play South Sudan on Saturday and Germany on Monday in its final two tune-ups before the Olympics. “It’s one of those things. Just got to monitor it every day. I’ll see how I feel after I do certain exercises. My thing is to keep running and see what happens.”

The U.S. is 3-0 in its pre-Olympic tune-ups, beating Canada in Las Vegas and then defeating Australia and Serbia at Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates earlier this week before traveling to London.

And now the all-time leader in scoring for the U.S. men’s program at the Olympics — Durant has scored 435 points in Olympic play, 99 more than fellow three-time gold medalist Carmelo Anthony — seems on the brink of making an already-deep team even deeper.

“More firepower, more leadership, more experience in the FIBA game,” three-time Olympic medalist LeBron James said. “We welcome his return. We’re looking forward to him being back out there. … Anytime we can add a piece like that it’s great for our ballclub.”

US women with Cashmere’s Van Lith set for Olympic 3×3 defense

Kevin Durant has a chance to become the first four-time men’s basketball gold medalist in Olympic history, after being part of U.S. teams that won gold at Tokyo three years ago, Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and London in 2012.

He said being back in London rekindled those early Olympic memories.

“Definitely, 2012 was a turning point in my career, just being around greats every single day and seeing how they operate, I just took a lot of that stuff with me,” Durant said.

The Paris Olympics open on July 26. The U.S. men play their first game of the tournament two days later against Serbia at Lille, France.

WNBA heads to Olympic break with big All-Star weekend

