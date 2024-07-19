The Seattle Mariners return from the four-day MLB All-Star break on Friday, and they’ll go right back into the fire.

One way the Mariners are in better shape for the second half

The M’s enter the second half of play with a one-game lead in the AL West, but their opponent at T-Mobile Park for three games this weekend will be the Houston Astros, the team that is right on their heels in the division.

It’s an incredibly important series, because if the M’s can’t take two out of three from Houston, they’ll either be tied or behind the Astros in the standings come Sunday night.

None of that is lost on Seattle Sports’ Bob Stelton, who we caught up with to get his thoughts on the M’s coming out of the break.

In this week’s edition’s of Bob’s Baseball Breakdown, he shared his views on:

• Where his head is at with the Mariners as they begin the second half

• Who besides Julio Rodríguez is a Mariners player he’s buying stock in turning things around

• What he made of this week’s All-Star Game and the lack of Mariners inclusion during it

• What former Mariners slugger Teoscar Hernandez said about hitting in T-Mobile Park

• How he feels about this weekend’s series against the Astros

