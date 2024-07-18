Close
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks place 7 on PUP list prior to training camp

Jul 18, 2024, 1:43 PM | Updated: 1:47 pm

Seattle Seahawks Abraham Lucas...

Seahawks RT Abraham Lucas in action against the New York Giants on Oct. 30, 2022. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


The Seattle Seahawks announced seven players on Thursday that have been placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list ahead of training camp next week.

What NFL insiders say about three big Seahawks questions

The list includes several recognizable names, most notably both of Seattle’s key linebacker signings this offseason.

The full Seahawks PUP list is:

• RT Abraham Lucas
• LB Jerome Baker
• LB Tyrel Dodson
• CB Lance Boykin
• S Jerrick Reed II
• LB Drake Thomas
• NT Cameron Young

The 25-year-old Lucas, an Everett native and WSU product who is Seattle’s starting right tackle, is recovering from knee surgery to repair issues that limited him to six games last year.

Baker, who the Seahawks signed to a one-year contract in March, had wrist surgery in January and sat out organized team activities and mandatory minicamp. New head coach Mike Macdonald said “we probably won’t see him until training camp” in May.

Dodson, another one-year signing in free agency, sat out the offseason program as well with an undisclosed issue.

Seahawks GM Schneider: What Seahawks envision for Baker, Dodson

Seattle also announced five players that have been played on the non-football injury (NFI) list:

• G Anthony Bradford
• LB Easton Gibbs
• CB D.J. James
• CB Nehemiah Pritchett
• WR Dee Williams

The Seahawks’ first training camp under Macdonald and his staff opens next Wednesday, July 24. Click here for details on how to attend practices open to fans.

