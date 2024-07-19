Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

BUMP AND STACY

Insider thinks UW Huskies can keep up in Big Ten debut season

Jul 18, 2024, 5:51 PM

UW Huskies football...

The UW Huskies offense huddles during a football game at USC on Nov. 4, 2023. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Seattle Sports

There are plenty of storylines surrounding the 2024 UW Huskies football season.

UW Huskies will experience one of the great college football traditions

For instance, how will they follow up playing for the College Football Playoff championship in January?

Or, how different will the team look with Kalen DeBoer now at Alabama and Jedd Fisch coming up from Arizona to take over as head coach?

And don’t forget about the whole leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten thing.

But when it comes to the storyline that stands out to longtime insider Phil Steele, who publishes an annual college football preview magazine, he goes a different route.

“The most interesting storyline for Washington this year probably goes back to when we asked Washington for pictures of the players who played last year for this year’s magazine, and they sent an e-mail that said we don’t have any,” Steele told Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy.

Ah, yes. Things really will look different on Montlake this year, won’t they?

All that roster turnover that Steele pointed to is definitely going to be a factor, but he doesn’t necessarily think it’s going to keep Fisch from seeing some success in his debut with the Dawgs.

“When you look at Washington overall, they’re very inexperienced. They go to No. 132 on my experience chart,” Steele said. “… I think they can still come through with a decent year. I like Jedd Fisch. He’s got some talent. You look at Will Rogers at quarterback, Jonah Coleman coming over from Arizona at running back. In fact, in my magazine, six of the eight (position) units rank in my top units in the front of the magazine, so they’re not bereft of talent.”

A return trip to the College Football Playoff is obviously a long shot at best for the UW Huskies, but Steele thinks they’ll find themselves playing in a postseason bowl game of some sort. It’s not going to be an easy road, though.

“They draw the toughest schedule of the entire Big 10. They draw Michigan, Oregon, Penn State, Iowa, USC, UCLA, a vastly improved Rutgers team, and five of their games in Big Ten play are on the road this year,” he said. “So an extremely tough schedule, extremely inexperienced team. I still think they get to a bowl game this year, but I don’t think they’re going to be a playoff contender.”

Hear the full conversation with Phil Steele in the podcast at this link or in the player near the top of this post. Catch Bump and Stacy from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays on Seattle Sports.

More on UW Huskies football

• What can be expected from new-look Dawgs this fall?
• Caple: Eight players who could raise UW Huskies’ ceiling
• Five recruits to watch who could still join UW Huskies
• Is Fisch delivering on goal of UW’s best recruiting class ever?
• Caple: A closer look at the 2024 UW Huskies football roster

Bump & Stacy Show

Bump and Stacy

WSU Cougars Drew Bledsoe USC 1992...

Cameron Van Til

Michael Bumpus shares his WSU Cougars football Mount Rushmore

Former WSU Cougars wide receiver Michael Bumpus names the four football players he'd place on his alma mater's "Mount Rushmore."

13 hours ago

WSU Cougars Jake Dickert...

Brent Stecker

How a CFB insider sees WSU Cougars’ 2024 season playing out

WSU football has a different kind of schedule ahead of them in 2024, which could be a good thing, as insider Phil Steele explains.

17 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Dylan Moore Astros 2024...

Brent Stecker

ESPN insider’s view on Mariners and Astros’ trade deadline plans

The Seattle Mariners are looking for bats, but their competition in the AL West is also expected to make moves before the MLB trade deadline.

2 days ago

Former Seattle Mariners OF Teoscar Hernández...

Zac Hereth

Examining what Teoscar Hernández said about hitting in T-Mobile Park

Seattle Sports' Michael Bumpus and Stacy Rost discuss what ex-Seattle Mariners OF Teoscar Hernández said about hitting at T-Mobile Park.

3 days ago

Seattle Mariners Jazz Chisholm Jr. trade target MLB deadline...

Brent Stecker

Mariners Trade Target: Do Jazz Chisholm Jr. rumors have legs?

An MLB insider tied the Seattle Mariners to Miami's Jazz Chisholm Jr. in a trade rumor over the weekend. Craig Mish of the Miami Herald shared his insight with Bump and Stacy.

4 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: What makes a successful trade deadline for the Mariners?

With the MLB trade deadline looming later this month, what do the Seattle Mariners need to do to position themselves for success in the second half of the season? Stacy Rost and Curtis Rogers break it down on The Bump & Stacy Show on Seattle Sports 710 AM. Listen to The Bump & Stacy Show […]

4 days ago

Insider thinks UW Huskies can keep up in Big Ten debut season