The Seattle Mariners made one of the most intriguing picks of the MLB Draft.

Seattle Mariners MLB Draft Tracker: See every 2024 pick

With the 15th overall selection in the first round, the Mariners took Mississippi State switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje. That’s not a typo. Cijntje pitches both right-handed and left-handed.

Switch-pitching is right up there in terms of rarity with a two-way player like Shohei Ohtani. The only example of a recent switch-pitcher to appear in the big leagues is Pat Venditte, a former Mariners reliever, so there’s plenty to wonder what Seattle’s organization can do with a starter who can pitch from both sides. It’s especially interesting when you consider the Mariners’ track record of developing pitching.

The Athletic’s Rustin Dodd got to know quite a bit about Cijntje (pronounced SAIN-jah) when he profiled him before the draft. He joined Bob Stelton and Mike Lefko on Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob to discuss the first-round pick’s potential and the innovate ways the M’s could use a player he described as a “unicorn.”

“He really was the most interesting player for two reasons. One, I mean, we’ve never seen a guy who can throw this well with both hands,” Dodd said. “… Also he has a really intriguing story. This is a kid who grew up in Curaçao and moved to Florida when he was in high school to sort of pursue baseball and also just pursue an education. (He) moved in with a couple of cousins and just has a really kind of inspiring story.”

Not just a gimmick

Dodd spoke with Venditte for his story on Cijntje. The former big leaguer pitched for six different teams over parts of five seasons in the majors, and he explained that switch-pitching was a necessity for his career to get to the point it did.

“He was talking about (how) he was sort of just like a crafty guy from both sides and he needed the platoon advantage from both sides to get hitters out,” Dodd said of Venditte. “He needed to throw right-on-right and left-on-left. That was really the only way he could survive.”

Dodd pointed out that’s not the case with Cijntje, who touches 99 mph from the right side and 95 mph from the left. However, he does believe the rare skill set helped the Mississippi State product go a little higher in the draft than if he solely pitched from the right side, which is where he’s considered to have the greatest potential.

“I think just purely from the right side, he kind of projects as like middle of the rotation, maybe at his ceiling he’s a No. 2,” Dodd said. “I said (New York Yankees pitcher) Marcus Stroman (as a player comparison) before, but sort of somebody in that sort of vein. Maybe the fact that he is unique made him go from like the 25th or 30th pick in the draft or maybe he’s like a (compensatory) round pick, but now he’s (pick) 15. So I do think it probably added to the allure of him a little bit, but I think he’s legit if he was just a right-handed pitcher. He still has the stuff from that side.”

Untapped potential?

Even through the right side is where Cijntje is considered strongest as a pitcher, he’s a natural left-hander. His ability to throw right-handed developed because he wanted to emulate his dad, a former catcher, on the field. And like many players who reach the status of first-round draft pick, his talents prompted his youth coaches to play him at shortstop.

“So he throws harder theoretically from his off-arm, which most people would be like, ‘Well, that’s kind of odd,'” Dodd said. “But his family, if you talk to them, will say he used his right arm a lot more growing up and that’s kind of where they see the difference.”

There’s a belief among some in his family that those circumstances mean Cijntje hasn’t reached the peak of his abilities as a left-handed pitcher.

“Who knows how realistic this is, but there’s some people in this family that believe if you gave him some time and really got him on an arm program from the left side, that maybe there’s still some upside on the (velocity) on the left side,” Dodd said. “That’s just something to think about.”

The ways Seattle Mariners could use Jurrangelo Cijntje

Cijntje has expressed that he wants to continue pitching from both sides, and the Mariners also seem to be behind that. That leaves the door open for many unique ways the organization could try and maximize the talents of the rare, ambidextrous pitcher.

“Could you start a game right-handed and then you start a game left-handed three or four days later?” Dodd asked. “… Maybe some of that’s a little bit fantasy, like fan fiction or something like that.”

Dodd pointed out that type of schedule may be asking a bit too much from a pitcher due to the fatigue that pitching causes on the body in places other than the arm and shoulder, which led the conversation into perhaps a more realistic way in which Cijntje could be used to tap into his value as a switch-pitcher.

“He could theoretically just be on his typical rotation from the right side and in between his starts he’s doing a normal cycle, but he goes out to the bullpen for a few days and he’s a left-handed reliever,” Dodd said. “I do think that there’s a ways that you could extract the value out of him that isn’t too hard on him physically and too taxing but is something that we haven’t seen before, which is just like that added extra value of … all of a sudden you’ve got an extra left-handed reliever in your bullpen for two days of his five-day cycle or something like that. And that to me seems realistic. I’m not an expert on pitching and all that kind of stuff, but it seems within the realm of possibility.”

