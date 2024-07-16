MLB Draft Tracker: College and H.S. picks from Washington state

Seven players were selected in the MLB Draft out of Washington state colleges or high schools, according to MLB.com. Here’s a look at those seven players.

NINTH ROUND



• Detroit Tigers, No. 266 overall: Zach Swanson, RHP, Toutle Lake H.S. | 6-3, 195

The 18-year-old Swanson follows in the footsteps of former Toutle Lake High School teammate Jackson Cox, a right-hander who was drafted in the second round by the Colorado Rockies in 2022. Swanson has a three-pitch mix that’s highlighted by a 93-95 mph fastball and a sharp-breaking 84-86 mph slider, according to MLB.com. He’s also a talented basketball player, finishing as Toutle Lake’s all-time leading scorer on the hardwood.

14TH ROUND



• Miami Marlins, No. 424 overall: Cam Clayton, SS, Washington | 6-1, 205

The 22-year-old Clayton batted .294/.370/.462 with 22 home runs and an .832 OPS in his three seasons with the Huskies. His best season came as a sophomore in 2023, when he hit .325 with 11 homers, 21 doubles and a .938 OPS in 55 games. This spring, the Lake Oswego, Ore., native was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year.

17TH ROUND



• San Francisco Giants, No. 508 overall: Hunter Dryden, RHP, Whitworth University | 5-11, 168

The 22-year-old Dryden pitched four seasons at Division III Whitworth in his hometown of Spokane, logging more than 220 innings for the Pirates. As as senior this spring, he posted a 2.10 ERA and 0.95 WHIP in 68 2/3 innings, while totaling 71 strikeouts and just 12 walks.

18TH ROUND



• Chicago White Sox, No. 529 overall: Liam Paddack, LHP, Gonzaga | 6-4, 210

The 20-year-old Paddack pitched at Gonzaga this spring after transferring from Spokane Falls Community College. He recorded a 6.09 ERA and 1.74 WHIP in 65 innings, with 77 strikeouts and 56 walks. The Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, product limited opponents to a .235 batting average.

18TH ROUND



• New York Mets, No. 533 overall: Jace Hampson, RHP, Lynnwood H.S. | 6-1, 175

The 18-year-old Hampson is listed as a pitcher, but also is ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 48 third baseman prospect in the 2024 high school class. He is committed to Oregon.

18TH ROUND



• Arizona Diamondbacks, No. 554 overall: Jackson Hotchkiss, OF, Battle Ground H.S. | 6-3, 195

The 18-year-old Hotchkiss batted .397 with three homers, four doubles and three triples as a high school senior this spring, according to The Columbian. He is signed to play at Washington. MLB.com labeled him as a “toolsy but raw” prospect who “could eventually grow into a solid right-field profile.”

20TH ROUND

• New York Mets, No. 593 overall: Adam Haight, SS, Cedar Park Christian H.S. (Bothell) | 6-2, 175

The 18-year-old Haight is the top high school position player in the Pacific Northwest, according to MLB.com. He has a solid all-around skill set with good bat-to-ball skills and should grow into more power, per MLB.com’s scouting report. He also has good arm strength, clocking up to 93 mph off the mound. He is committed to Oregon State.

