Long before JRod starred for the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, there was a young superstar by the name of ARod who dazzled baseball fans in the Kingdome.

ARod wants to ‘come back’ to Seattle to thank Mariners fans

Alex Rodriguez debuted with the Mariners as an 18-year-old in 1994 and quickly took the baseball world by storm, becoming one of the faces of MLB during his seven seasons in the Pacific Northwest. The three-time MVP shortstop left Seattle for the Texas Rangers and later donned the pinstripes for the New York Yankees, finishing his legendary 22-year career at fifth all-time with 696 career home runs.

There certainly are some parallels between ARod and Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez, who debuted in Seattle at age 21 and almost immediately became the face of the franchise and one of baseball’s brightest young stars.

Does ARod have any advice for JRod on how to handle being a young superstar in the Emerald City? Alex Rodriguez, who is now an MLB analyst for FOX, was asked that question Tuesday during his first-ever conversation with Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk.

“I think being in Seattle helps a lot,” Alex Rodriguez said. “I think the fact that you’re not in New York or Boston or L.A. allows you to grow up at a pace that is conducive for greatness. And I think we’ve seen that right now with Julio. You stay in the process, you continue to work hard every single day. You avoid the big mistakes.

“Obviously, I made a couple of big mistakes in my career (a season-long steroid suspension in 2014) that have hurt me tremendously. … Avoid the big mistakes and stay focused. Stay focused on the process and not so much in the results. And Julio has an incredible head on his shoulder. He’s also very, very smart and centered and humble.”

Battling through setbacks

Julio Rodríguez had a spectacular first two seasons in the majors, hitting a combined .279 with 60 homers and an .834 OPS in 2021 and 2022. The 23-year-old slugger has spent most of this season in an extended power slump, sitting at the All-Star break with a .267 average, just 10 homers and a .690 OPS. However, he closed the first half on a tear, batting 16 for 30 with three homers and three doubles since July 4.

Alex Rodriguez never had that type of extended slump early in his career. However, he did experience a dip in production during his second full MLB season. After batting an MLB-leading .358 with 36 homers and a 1.045 OPS in 1996, he hit .300 with 23 homers and an .846 OPS in 1997. He rebounded with a 42-homer campaign in 1998, which began a streak of 13 consecutive seasons with 30-plus long balls.

“There is something to be said about a little bit of a sophomore slump, and I think that just requires a little bit of reengineering,” Alex Rodriguez said. “As a rookie, they’re going to challenge you, (because) they don’t want, in my case, Ken Griffey and Edgar Martinez to beat you. So they were going to be hyper-aggressive with me. I made them pay that year.

“And then sophomore year, the league adjusted to me. … So ’97, in many ways, was an adjustment year. It was a tough sophomore year, but I was able to overcome it with preparation and hard work.”

Alex Rodriguez details the type of hitters Mariners should target

ARod is confident that the younger Rodríguez will rebound with a strong second half. Julio Rodríguez has a history of heating up after the All-Star break, batting for a combined .306 with 31 homers and a .939 OPS in 109 games over the second halves of the past two seasons. That included a scorching run last August, when he hit .429 with seven homers and 10 doubles in 23 games.

“You’d love Julio to get going a little bit more, maybe a little bit less with the swing and miss and give you a little bit more slugging,” Alex Rodriguez said. “But his past will tell you that he should have a very good second half.

“I think he has a unique opportunity to be a Hall of Fame player (and) win a championship. And to do it all in one city would be incredible – not only for Julio, but for that great fan base up there.”

