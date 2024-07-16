Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

NFC West Check-In: 49ers star Aiyuk reportedly requests trade

Jul 16, 2024, 11:36 AM | Updated: 11:44 am

Seattle Seahawks 49ers Brandon Aiyuk...

Brandon Aiyuk of the 49ers scores a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 23, 2023. (Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

(Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

SeattleSports.com Staff's Profile Picture

BY AMILIANO FRAGOSO, SACTOWN SPORTS


Staff report

With the clock getting nearer and nearer to a new NFL season, Brandon Aiyuk appears to be fed up with waiting on the San Francisco 49ers to meet his price.

NFL Training Camps: Top storylines and more as rookies report

Reports surfaced Tuesday that the San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver has officially asked for a trade. The news comes after numerous attempts at both sides reaching a deal on a contract extension this offseason. Despite meeting with 49ers’ brass at the end of June, talks have reportedly stalled out to the point that Aiyuk has respectfully asked to be traded to a new team.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo was first with the news.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, teams that have reached out and spoken to San Francisco have been told that the 49ers have no intention of trading Ayiuk.

The NFC champs drafted another wide receiver, Florida’s Ricky Pearsall, at No. 31 overall in the first round this spring.

More on 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk

Brandon Aiyuk, 26, has been in a contract saga with the Red & Gold since the conclusion of the 2023 season. The Rocklin native posted career numbers last season, making his first All-Pro team. He also finished first in yards per catch (18.3) in the NFL.

The 49ers have a history of getting deals done leading into training camp (Deebo Samuel, Nick Bosa). Many signs had pointed to the same outcome occurring with Aiyuk and his agents this offseason.

Reports indicated a deal was near completion at the conclusion of April and May. But then things changed, with the WR market exploding around the 49ers. That, in turn, led to a change of heart by Aiyuk, seeking market value for his talents.

As of now, both sides are at an impasse, with the Red & Gold unwilling to meet their players’ demands.

Brandon Aiyuk is on the final year of his rookie contract, slated to make $14.1 million this year. He has already made his desires to be paid quite clear, holding out of mandatory minicamp this summer. Those fines reach an excess of $100,000, a tax that the player feels necessary to make his point.

The 49ers have been relucant to deal their wideout, seeing his as core piece of the future. If SF wants to play hardball, they could franchise tag Aiyuk after this season, dragging out the process further.

But with eight days to go before training camp, all we know for sure if that Aiyuk is now officially asking out of SF.

This article was originally posted on SactownSports.com, a sister outlet of Seattle Sports.

Several unsigned ex-Seahawks remain in free agency

Seattle Seahawks

NFL training camp Russell Wilson Pittsburgh Steelers...

Rob Maaddi

NFL Training Camps: Top storylines and more as rookies report

The short summer vacation is over for NFL players with the arrival of training camps. It’s time to begin the journey to Super Bowl 59.

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks Phil Haynes Washington Commanders 2023...

Cameron Van Til

Several unsigned ex-Seahawks remain in free agency

Brock Huard and Mike Salk discuss the handful of former Seattle Seahawks who remain unsigned on the free agent market and what it means.

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks WR JSN...

Zac Hereth

The WR mold Seahawks’ JSN fits from Grubb’s UW offense

Danny Kelly from The Ringer explains the role he sees Jaxon Smith-Njigba filling in his second year with the Seattle Seahawks.

2 days ago

Seattle Seahawks CB Nehemiah Pritchett...

Zac Hereth

The best thing about the Seahawks’ rookie class

Former NFL receiver Michael Bumpus explains what he likes best about the Seattle Seahawks' 2024 rookie class.

2 days ago

Seattle Seahawks OL Christian Haynes...

Zac Hereth

Will Christian Haynes impact Seahawks’ interior OL?

Third-round draft pick Christian Haynes is No. 21 on Brock and Salk's annual “Most Intriguing Seattle Seahawks.”

3 days ago

Seattle Seahawks DK Metcalf Washington Commanders 2023...

Cameron Van Til

Does Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf have another gear?

Bump and Stacy discuss whether Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf has an even higher level of production to unlock.

4 days ago

NFC West Check-In: 49ers star Aiyuk reportedly requests trade