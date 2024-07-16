Win Tickets to Attend Seahawks Training Camp!

2024 Seahawks Training Camp is right around the corner and registration is now open! Join us lakeside at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center Wednesday, July 24th through Thursday, August 8th for nine public practices. Get an up-close look at new Seahawks Head Coach Mike Macdonald and the next gen of Seahawks players as they take the field to prepare for the upcoming season.

Enter below for your chance to win four tickets to Seahawks Training Camp practice on a mutually agreed upon date! This year’s lineup of special theme days includes Kids Day, Mascot Mayhem, Throwbacks, and more!

Enjoy meet & greets with Seahawks Legends, and performances by the Seahawks Dancers and Blue Thunder. Plus, special appearances by Blitz and Boom, along with exclusive giveaways at every practice.

Practices start Wednesday, July 24th. For details and information here.