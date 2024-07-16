Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports
Listen to Seattle Sports: MLB All-Star Game

BROCK AND SALK

UW Huskies will experience one of college football’s great traditions

Jul 16, 2024, 3:28 PM | Updated: 3:32 pm

Penn State whiteout Auburn 2021...

Penn State takes the field against Auburn in its 2021 "Whiteout" game. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

(Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Seattle Sports

With their move to the Big Ten, the UW Huskies will have the opportunity to play in some of college football’s most iconic stadiums.

One of those upcoming trips just became even more noteworthy.

What can be expected from new-look Dawgs this fall?

When the Huskies travel to Happy Valley to face Penn State on Nov. 9, the Dawgs and their fans will experience one of college football’s greatest traditions. Penn State announced Monday that the matchup will be its annual “Whiteout” game. The event has become one of the great scenes in the sport, with a sea of white-clad Nittany Lions fans packing 106,572-seat Beaver Stadium.

“We go to a lot of big games, a lot of big settings. There is nothing like the ‘Whiteout’ at Happy Valley,” longtime ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit said during the broadcast of a recent Penn State “Whiteout” game.

According to The Athletic, the game will kick off at either 12:30 p.m. or 4 p.m. Pacific time.

It will be the the Huskies’ first-ever trip to Beaver Stadium. UW is 0-3 all-time against Penn State, including a 35-28 loss in the 2017 Fiesta Bowl in their most recent meeting.

UW is expected to be the underdog in this matchup. Penn State is No. 12 in ESPN’s post-spring Top 25 rankings, while the Huskies are in rebuilding mode after losing 20 starters and their entire coaching staff from last year’s run to the College Football Playoff national championship game.

However, as former UW quarterback and FOX college football analyst Brock Huard said Tuesday on Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk, witnessing a “Whiteout” game at Beaver Stadium is a bucket-list item for college football fans across the country. Beaver Stadium is the second-largest college football stadium by seating capacity, trailing only Michigan Stadium.

“The Huskies are going to be part of one of the greatest in-game traditions in all of college football,” Huard said. “It is incredible. It’s almost 110,000 people. … It is hard to explain. And when you hear Kirk Herbstreit say it is unlike anything in college football, that guy has seen it all in college football.

“Husky fans, get your plane tickets, man. Buckle up. It may not be pretty, and the line of scrimmage is gonna be very difficult for the Huskies this year, but that is a life experience you want to take in.”

Some other notable upcoming Big Ten road trips for the Huskies: They are slated to play at Michigan in 2025, at Wisconsin in 2025, at Nebraska in 2026, at Penn State again in 2027 and at Ohio State in 2028.

Listen to the full Blue 88 segment at this link or in the audio player near the bottom of this story. Tune in to Brock and Salk weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m. or find the podcast on the Seattle Sports app.

More on UW Huskies football

• Caple: 8 players who could raise UW Huskies’ ceiling
• Five recruits to watch who could still join UW Huskies
• Is Fisch delivering on goal of UW’s best recruiting class ever?
• Five things to know about the UW’s 2025 recruiting class
• Caple: A closer look at the 2024 UW Huskies roster

Brock and Salk podcast

Brock and Salk

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Alex Rodriguez wants to ‘come back’ to Seattle to thank Mariners fans

In a rare interview, controversial former Seattle Mariners great Alex Rodriguez reflected on his career with the M’s, his advice for Julio Rodriguez, and much more on The Brock & Salk Show on Seattle Sports 710 AM. Listen to The Brock & Salk Show weekdays from 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. on Seattle Sports 710 […]

6 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Josh Rojas Baltimore Orioles 2024 Getty 900...

Cameron Van Til

Alex Rodriguez details the type of hitters Mariners should target

Former Seattle Mariners superstar Alex Rodriguez gave his insight on what type of hitters the club should pursue on the trade market.

7 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Rodriguez Alex ARod...

Brent Stecker

ARod wants to ‘come back’ to Seattle to thank Mariners fans

In the first Seattle Sports interview with Alex Rodriguez, the current FOX analyst shared his desire to "celebrate" his time with the Seattle Mariners.

8 hours ago

Seattle Mariners George Kirby Cal Raleigh 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Was the Mariners’ first half a success? Brock and Salk react

With the All-Star break underway, Brock Huard and Mike Salk discuss whether the first half of the Seattle Mariners' season was a success.

10 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Phil Haynes Washington Commanders 2023...

Cameron Van Til

Several unsigned ex-Seahawks remain in free agency

Brock Huard and Mike Salk discuss the handful of former Seattle Seahawks who remain unsigned on the free agent market and what it means.

1 day ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Why are young MLB stars like Julio Rodriguez and Corbin Carroll struggling this season?

FOX Sports broadcaster Kevin Burkhardt joined The Brock & Salk Show on Seattle Sports 710 AM to breakdown why so many of MLB’s top young stars are struggling this season. Burkhardt provides his analysis on Julio Rodriguez, Corbin Carroll, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, and others who had a difficult first half of the season. […]

1 day ago

UW Huskies will experience one of college football’s great traditions