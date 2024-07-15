Former Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams finally found a new home last week, signing a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans after Seattle released him in March with two years left on his contract.

However, there are still quite a few other former Seahawks who remain unsigned on the free agent market after playing significant snaps for Seattle in recent years.

Some of the most notable names: 31-year-old safety Quandre Diggs, 28-year-old guard Phil Haynes, 27-year-old defensive lineman Rasheem Green and 28-year-old defensive tackle Bryan Mone. There are also some older veteran players who are past their prime, such as 42-year-old tackle Jason Peters, 38-year-old left tackle Duane Brown and 37-year-old defensive tackle Al Woods.

“That’s a lot of guys that no one seems to want,” Mike Salk said Monday during the Blue 88 segment on Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk.

Diggs is the biggest name of the former Seahawks still available. He started every game for Seattle over the past four seasons and is a three-time Pro Bowler, taking the honors each year from 2020-22. But after a dip in his performance last season, the Seahawks released Diggs alongside Adams in March as a salary-cap-saving move.

Haynes, a 2019 fourth-round pick by Seattle, was also starter for the Seahawks last season. He made eight starts at right guard before suffering an injury the sidelined him for the rest of the year. Seattle chose not to re-sign him this offseason.

Green started 16 games for the Seahawks in 2021, but wasn’t re-signed after that. The former third-round pick started just five games with the Houston Texans in 2022 and no games for the Chicago Bears in 2023, despite appearing in all 17 games.

Mone, who was a rotational piece for Seattle from 2020 through 2022, missed the entire 2023 season with a torn ACL and was released by the Seahawks in March.

Among those players, former NFL quarterback Brock Huard said he thinks Haynes not panning out was the most disappointing development.

“That’s the one that kind of stings a little bit,” Huard said. “When you look at the developmental piece, the Mariners and the Seahawks do things similarly – they develop their people. And when they develop them well, (team) success typically follows. And over the last few years, the guys that you’ve invested time, invested reps, invested development into have just unfortunately not turned out to be good enough football players.”

