Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

BROCK AND SALK

Several unsigned ex-Seahawks remain in free agency

Jul 15, 2024, 2:01 PM

Seattle Seahawks Phil Haynes Washington Commanders 2023...

Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Phil Haynes looks on during a 2023 game. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Seattle Sports

Former Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams finally found a new home last week, signing a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans after Seattle released him in March with two years left on his contract.

The best thing about the Seahawks’ rookie class

However, there are still quite a few other former Seahawks who remain unsigned on the free agent market after playing significant snaps for Seattle in recent years.

Some of the most notable names: 31-year-old safety Quandre Diggs, 28-year-old guard Phil Haynes, 27-year-old defensive lineman Rasheem Green and 28-year-old defensive tackle Bryan Mone. There are also some older veteran players who are past their prime, such as 42-year-old tackle Jason Peters, 38-year-old left tackle Duane Brown and 37-year-old defensive tackle Al Woods.

“That’s a lot of guys that no one seems to want,” Mike Salk said Monday during the Blue 88 segment on Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk.

Going through the list

Diggs is the biggest name of the former Seahawks still available. He started every game for Seattle over the past four seasons and is a three-time Pro Bowler, taking the honors each year from 2020-22. But after a dip in his performance last season, the Seahawks released Diggs alongside Adams in March as a salary-cap-saving move.

Haynes, a 2019 fourth-round pick by Seattle, was also starter for the Seahawks last season. He made eight starts at right guard before suffering an injury the sidelined him for the rest of the year. Seattle chose not to re-sign him this offseason.

Green started 16 games for the Seahawks in 2021, but wasn’t re-signed after that. The former third-round pick started just five games with the Houston Texans in 2022 and no games for the Chicago Bears in 2023, despite appearing in all 17 games.

Mone, who was a rotational piece for Seattle from 2020 through 2022, missed the entire 2023 season with a torn ACL and was released by the Seahawks in March.

Among those players, former NFL quarterback Brock Huard said he thinks Haynes not panning out was the most disappointing development.

“That’s the one that kind of stings a little bit,” Huard said. “When you look at the developmental piece, the Mariners and the Seahawks do things similarly – they develop their people. And when they develop them well, (team) success typically follows. And over the last few years, the guys that you’ve invested time, invested reps, invested development into have just unfortunately not turned out to be good enough football players.”

Listen to the full Blue 88 segment at this link or in the audio player near the top of this story. Tune in to Brock and Salk weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m. or find the podcast on the Seattle Sports app.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Ranking the Seahawks’ position groups: Who’s No. 1?
• The WR mold Seahawks’ JSN fits from Grubb’s UW offense
• Will Christian Haynes impact Seahawks’ interior OL?
• Does Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf have another gear?
• Why it’s a make-or-break year for Seattle Seahawks CB Tre Brown

Brock and Salk podcast

Brock and Salk

Penn State whiteout Auburn 2021...

Cameron Van Til

UW Huskies will experience one of college football’s great traditions

The UW Huskies will play in Penn State's annual "Whiteout" game on Nov. 9 in their first-ever trip to 106,000-seat Beaver Stadium.

5 hours ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Alex Rodriguez wants to ‘come back’ to Seattle to thank Mariners fans

In a rare interview, controversial former Seattle Mariners great Alex Rodriguez reflected on his career with the M’s, his advice for Julio Rodriguez, and much more on The Brock & Salk Show on Seattle Sports 710 AM. Listen to The Brock & Salk Show weekdays from 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. on Seattle Sports 710 […]

8 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Josh Rojas Baltimore Orioles 2024 Getty 900...

Cameron Van Til

Alex Rodriguez details the type of hitters Mariners should target

Former Seattle Mariners superstar Alex Rodriguez gave his insight on what type of hitters the club should pursue on the trade market.

9 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Rodriguez Alex ARod...

Brent Stecker

ARod wants to ‘come back’ to Seattle to thank Mariners fans

In the first Seattle Sports interview with Alex Rodriguez, the current FOX analyst shared his desire to "celebrate" his time with the Seattle Mariners.

10 hours ago

Seattle Mariners George Kirby Cal Raleigh 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Was the Mariners’ first half a success? Brock and Salk react

With the All-Star break underway, Brock Huard and Mike Salk discuss whether the first half of the Seattle Mariners' season was a success.

12 hours ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Why are young MLB stars like Julio Rodriguez and Corbin Carroll struggling this season?

FOX Sports broadcaster Kevin Burkhardt joined The Brock & Salk Show on Seattle Sports 710 AM to breakdown why so many of MLB’s top young stars are struggling this season. Burkhardt provides his analysis on Julio Rodriguez, Corbin Carroll, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, and others who had a difficult first half of the season. […]

1 day ago

Several unsigned ex-Seahawks remain in free agency