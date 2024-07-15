Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Seattle Mariners MLB Draft Tracker: Keep up with every 2024 pick

Jul 15, 2024, 10:54 AM | Updated: Jul 16, 2024, 2:30 pm

Seattle Mariners draft MLB Jurrangelo Cijntje Rob Manfred...

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and Seattle Mariners MLB Draft pick Jurrangelo Cijntje. (Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

(Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

SeattleSports.com Staff's Profile Picture

BY SEATTLESPORTS.COM STAFF


Staff report

The 2024 MLB Draft is wrapped up, and it’s one where the Seattle Mariners made waves by by using their first-round pick on switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje and a later selecting a two-way player.

How Ryan Rowland-Smith helped first Aussie picked No. 1 in MLB Draft

Those are just two of the 20 picks made by the M’s over the annual three-day event during the MLB All-Star Week in Texas.

Check out every Mariners pick from the draft here, including details and videos of Seattle’s selections.

Seattle Mariners 2024 MLB Draft picks

FIRST ROUND

No. 15 overall: Jurrangelo Cijntje, switch-pitcher, Mississippi State | 5-11, 200 lbs

For details on Cijntje, click on the two stories linked below:

Draft story | Cijntje wants to keep switch-pitching

SECOND ROUND

No. 55: Ryan Sloan, RHP, York Community HS (Illinois) | 6-5, 220

The 2024 Gatorade Illinois Player of the Year, Sloan had a 0.39 ERA (two earned runs) over 46 2/3 innings with 90 strikeouts to just five walks this spring. The 18 year old was ranked No. 34 overall, No. 12 among pitchers and No. 8 among high school prospects in this draft by Baseball America.

“Ryan Sloan is a power right-handed pitcher who we project to be a top-of-the-line starter,” said Scott Hunter, Mariners senior director of amateur scouting. “He’s got a strong body and features a three-pitch mix with plenty of velocity.”

THIRD ROUND

No. 91: Hunter Cranton, RHP, Kansas | 6-3, 215

Cranton, who will turn 24 this fall, turned heads with a hard-to-hit fastball in a relief role that he took on after transferring from San Diego State to Kansas. He struck out 38 to nine walks in 25 appearances in 2024, maintaining a 2.16 ERA and 1.20 WHIP with seven saves.

FOURTH ROUND

No. 121: Josh Caron, C, Nebraska | 6-0, 215

A backstop who is a native of Wisconsin (much like Mariners manager Scott Servais), Caron had 16 homers, 15 doubles and a triple to go with a .308/.388/.579 slash for a .968 OPS in 60 games this year. The righty hitter improved every year at Nebraska, eventually leading the Cornhuskers to the Big Ten Conference Tournament title while also winning the tournament MVP award after his league-record six home runs in six games. He will turn 21 next month.

FIFTH ROUND

No. 154: Charlie Beilenson, RHP, Duke | 6-0, 215

For the second time in three picks, the Mariners went with a Division-I reliever. The 24-year-old Beilenson had a 2.73 ERA, 0.957 WHIP, 12 saves and 92 strikeouts to 18 walks over 34 appearances (62 2/3 innings) for the Blue Devils this year. He transferred to Duke after playing from 2019-22 in the Ivy League at Brown. He’s been in the Pacific Northwest before, appearing in one game in 2022 for the Bellingham Bells of the West Coast League, a wood bat summer league for college players.

SIXTH ROUND

No. 183: Grant Knipp, C/RHP, Campbell University (N.C.) | 6-2, 230

How about a two-position player to go with Seattle’s switch-pitcher? The 22-year-old Knipp is listed as both a catcher and pitcher by the Mariners, though he pitched in just four games for Campbell this year (5 2/3 innings, six strikeouts, one walk, one earned run). He was exceptional at the plate in 2024, slashing .402/.547/1.029 for a massive 1.576 OPS with 18 homers, eight doubles and a triple in just 29 games.

Click here for more on Knipp.

SEVENTH ROUND

No. 213: Brock Moore, RHP, Oregon | 6-6, 230

The 24-year-old Moore transferred to Oregon for the 2024 season after two years with NAIA school Menlo College in California. He had a 5.81 ERA and 1.548 WHIP over 31 innings in 17 appearances, all but one of which were in relief. It’s worth mentioning that the Mariners have had success in recent years with pitchers who didn’t have storied college careers but turned into top prospects, such as Bryan Woo (sixth round in 2021 out of Cal Poly) and Logan Evans, the latter of whom was a 12th round in 2023 out of Pittsburgh and is now a top 100 prospect per Baseball America.

EIGHTH ROUND

No. 243: Will Riley, RHP, Virginia Military Institute | 6-0, 200

The 22-year-old Riley is another pitching prospect who didn’t have a particularly notable college career. He posted an 8.54 ERA over his three seasons at VMI, including a 6.78 ERA and 1.52 WHIP this spring. After spending his first two college seasons as a reliever, Riley moved into VMI’s rotation this year and totaled 84 strikeouts in 78 1/3 innings over 14 starts. He currently is committed to transfer to Virginia, which has made back-to-back College World Series appearances.

NINTH ROUND

• No. 273: Aiden Butler, RHP, Polk State College (Fla.) | 6-6, 193

The 20-year-old Butler is the Mariners’ first junior college pick of the draft. As a sophomore this spring, the 6-foot-6 right-hander posted a 3.34 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in 64 2/3 innings, with 70 strikeouts and just 11 walks. He is committed to transfer to Florida State, which reached the College World Series this season.

10TH ROUND

• No. 303: Anthony Donofrio, OF, North Carolina | 6-3, 195

The 24-year-old Donofrio hit .326/.435/.547 with seven home runs, six triples, 19 doubles and a .982 OPS in 61 games with North Carolina this spring. The lefty-hitting outfielder flashed speed with 19 steals in 22 attempts and led the ACC in triples. Prior to this year, Donofrio spent two seasons at Division III State University of New York-Cortland and two seasons at Quinnipiac, where he hit .355 with 23 homers and a 1.038 OPS in 100 career games.

11TH ROUND

• No. 333: Christian Little, LSU, RHP | 6-4, 235

12TH ROUND

• No. 363: Evan Truitt, RHP, Charleston Southern (SC) | 6-0, 187

13TH ROUND

• No. 393: Brandon Eike, 3B, VCU | 6-0, 220

14TH ROUND

No. 423: Austin St. Laurent, 3B, Appalachian State (NC) | 6-1, 205

15TH ROUND

No. 453: Thomas Higgins Jr., RHP, Georgia Southern | 6-1, 200

16TH ROUND

No. 483: Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman, RHP, East Carolina (NC) | 6-2, 228

17TH ROUND

No. 513: Harrison Kreiling, RHP, U Nebraska Omaha | 5-11, 200

18TH ROUND

No. 543: Matt Tiberia, RHP, Lynn U (Fla.) | 6-3, 192

Click for video

19TH ROUND

No. 573: Brian Walters, RHP, Miami | 6-3, 194

20TH ROUND

No. 603: Ryan Picollo, OF, Saint Joseph’s (Pa.) | 6-5, 225

More Mariners coverage

How Mariners prospects did in MLB Futures Game
The Mariners player who doesn’t want All-Star break to happen
Mariners closer Andrés Muñoz added to AL All-Star team
Sadler: How Mariners get best from bullpen arms
Seattle Mariners Trade Targets: Three bats from within AL West

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Partly Sunny
High 86° | Low 60°
No game today.

Seattle Mariners

MLB All-Star Game...

The Associated Press

Duran’s 2-run HR leads AL past NL 5-3 in MLB All-Star Game

Boston's Jarren Duran hit a tie-breaking two-run home run in the fifth inning of the AL's 5-3 win in the MLB All-Star Game.

31 minutes ago

Seattle Mariners director of amateur scouting Scott Hunter...

Zac Hereth

Mariners Draft: Three things to know

A look at three interesting things Seattle Mariners director of amateur scouting Scott Hunter said after the MLB Draft.

52 minutes ago

Seattle Mariners Andrés Muñoz MLB Olympics All-Star Game...

Ronald Blum

MLB commissioner open to major leaguers in 2028 LA Olympics

Major League Baseball players participating in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics remains a possibility, though many obstacles remain.

3 hours ago

2024 MLB Draft Rob Manfred Adrian Beltre...

SeattleSports.com Staff

MLB Draft Tracker: College and H.S. picks from Washington state

Here's a look at the seven players who were selected in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Washington state colleges or high schools.

5 hours ago

Former Seattle Mariners OF Teoscar Hernández...

Zac Hereth

Examining what Teoscar Hernández said about hitting in T-Mobile Park

Seattle Sports' Michael Bumpus and Stacy Rost discuss what ex-Seattle Mariners OF Teoscar Hernández said about hitting at T-Mobile Park.

7 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Josh Rojas Baltimore Orioles 2024 Getty 900...

Cameron Van Til

Alex Rodriguez details the type of hitters Mariners should target

Former Seattle Mariners superstar Alex Rodriguez gave his insight on what type of hitters the club should pursue on the trade market.

9 hours ago

Seattle Mariners MLB Draft Tracker: Keep up with every 2024 pick