The 2024 MLB Draft is wrapped up, and it’s one where the Seattle Mariners made waves by by using their first-round pick on switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje and a later selecting a two-way player.

Those are just two of the 20 picks made by the M’s over the annual three-day event during the MLB All-Star Week in Texas.

Check out every Mariners pick from the draft here, including details and videos of Seattle’s selections.

Seattle Mariners 2024 MLB Draft picks

FIRST ROUND



• No. 15 overall: Jurrangelo Cijntje, switch-pitcher, Mississippi State | 5-11, 200 lbs

SECOND ROUND

• No. 55: Ryan Sloan, RHP, York Community HS (Illinois) | 6-5, 220

The 2024 Gatorade Illinois Player of the Year, Sloan had a 0.39 ERA (two earned runs) over 46 2/3 innings with 90 strikeouts to just five walks this spring. The 18 year old was ranked No. 34 overall, No. 12 among pitchers and No. 8 among high school prospects in this draft by Baseball America.

“Ryan Sloan is a power right-handed pitcher who we project to be a top-of-the-line starter,” said Scott Hunter, Mariners senior director of amateur scouting. “He’s got a strong body and features a three-pitch mix with plenty of velocity.”

THIRD ROUND

• No. 91: Hunter Cranton, RHP, Kansas | 6-3, 215

Top 100 College Senior Sign MLB Draft Targets 1. Hunter Cranton, RHP, @KUBaseball https://t.co/MtYEBE3iXG pic.twitter.com/85KhVmUEOp — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) July 8, 2024

Cranton, who will turn 24 this fall, turned heads with a hard-to-hit fastball in a relief role that he took on after transferring from San Diego State to Kansas. He struck out 38 to nine walks in 25 appearances in 2024, maintaining a 2.16 ERA and 1.20 WHIP with seven saves.

FOURTH ROUND

• No. 121: Josh Caron, C, Nebraska | 6-0, 215

The Seattle @Mariners have selected Josh Caron with the 121st pick in the 2024 MLB Draft.#MLBDraft | #GBR pic.twitter.com/OUTV5Le56L — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) July 15, 2024

A backstop who is a native of Wisconsin (much like Mariners manager Scott Servais), Caron had 16 homers, 15 doubles and a triple to go with a .308/.388/.579 slash for a .968 OPS in 60 games this year. The righty hitter improved every year at Nebraska, eventually leading the Cornhuskers to the Big Ten Conference Tournament title while also winning the tournament MVP award after his league-record six home runs in six games. He will turn 21 next month.

FIFTH ROUND

• No. 154: Charlie Beilenson, RHP, Duke | 6-0, 215

Charlie Beilenson put up one of the most decorated careers in Duke Baseball history. He wanted the ball everyday and went from a walk-on to the first Consensus First Team All-American in program history. He posted a 2.92 ERA (13-6, 12 SV, 170 Ks) in 73 appearances in two years. https://t.co/VVnjQs0LHM pic.twitter.com/DcIPTWWc5A — Duke Baseball (@DukeBASE) July 12, 2024

For the second time in three picks, the Mariners went with a Division-I reliever. The 24-year-old Beilenson had a 2.73 ERA, 0.957 WHIP, 12 saves and 92 strikeouts to 18 walks over 34 appearances (62 2/3 innings) for the Blue Devils this year. He transferred to Duke after playing from 2019-22 in the Ivy League at Brown. He’s been in the Pacific Northwest before, appearing in one game in 2022 for the Bellingham Bells of the West Coast League, a wood bat summer league for college players.

SIXTH ROUND

• No. 183: Grant Knipp, C/RHP, Campbell University (N.C.) | 6-2, 230



How about a two-position player to go with Seattle’s switch-pitcher? The 22-year-old Knipp is listed as both a catcher and pitcher by the Mariners, though he pitched in just four games for Campbell this year (5 2/3 innings, six strikeouts, one walk, one earned run). He was exceptional at the plate in 2024, slashing .402/.547/1.029 for a massive 1.576 OPS with 18 homers, eight doubles and a triple in just 29 games.

SEVENTH ROUND

• No. 213: Brock Moore, RHP, Oregon | 6-6, 230

T4 | Eight straight K's for Brock Moore as he strikes out the side again. #GoDucks Oregon State 5

Oregon 5 pic.twitter.com/cgaK8M4ZeK — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) May 1, 2024

The 24-year-old Moore transferred to Oregon for the 2024 season after two years with NAIA school Menlo College in California. He had a 5.81 ERA and 1.548 WHIP over 31 innings in 17 appearances, all but one of which were in relief. It’s worth mentioning that the Mariners have had success in recent years with pitchers who didn’t have storied college careers but turned into top prospects, such as Bryan Woo (sixth round in 2021 out of Cal Poly) and Logan Evans, the latter of whom was a 12th round in 2023 out of Pittsburgh and is now a top 100 prospect per Baseball America.

EIGHTH ROUND

• No. 243: Will Riley, RHP, Virginia Military Institute | 6-0, 200

Middle 2| Will Riley with the BIG strikeout!

Citadel: 1

VMI: 0#BaseCo pic.twitter.com/XVzlPrm152 — VMI Baseball (@VMIbaseco) April 21, 2024

The 22-year-old Riley is another pitching prospect who didn’t have a particularly notable college career. He posted an 8.54 ERA over his three seasons at VMI, including a 6.78 ERA and 1.52 WHIP this spring. After spending his first two college seasons as a reliever, Riley moved into VMI’s rotation this year and totaled 84 strikeouts in 78 1/3 innings over 14 starts. He currently is committed to transfer to Virginia, which has made back-to-back College World Series appearances.

NINTH ROUND

• No. 273: Aiden Butler, RHP, Polk State College (Fla.) | 6-6, 193

THE BUTLER DID IT! Aiden Butler gets a punch out to end the inning and preserve the 4-2 Polk lead after seven! #SoarEagles🦅 pic.twitter.com/320TB3ZiDB — Polk State Baseball (@PolkStBaseball) May 6, 2023

The 20-year-old Butler is the Mariners’ first junior college pick of the draft. As a sophomore this spring, the 6-foot-6 right-hander posted a 3.34 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in 64 2/3 innings, with 70 strikeouts and just 11 walks. He is committed to transfer to Florida State, which reached the College World Series this season.

10TH ROUND

• No. 303: Anthony Donofrio, OF, North Carolina | 6-3, 195

Donofrio gets things started with a leadoff home run! pic.twitter.com/MPj1jNAsw3 — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) May 23, 2024

The 24-year-old Donofrio hit .326/.435/.547 with seven home runs, six triples, 19 doubles and a .982 OPS in 61 games with North Carolina this spring. The lefty-hitting outfielder flashed speed with 19 steals in 22 attempts and led the ACC in triples. Prior to this year, Donofrio spent two seasons at Division III State University of New York-Cortland and two seasons at Quinnipiac, where he hit .355 with 23 homers and a 1.038 OPS in 100 career games.

11TH ROUND

• No. 333: Christian Little, LSU, RHP | 6-4, 235

12TH ROUND

• No. 363: Evan Truitt, RHP, Charleston Southern (SC) | 6-0, 187

Evan Truitt (@FirebirdsCCBL | @CSUBucsBaseball | '24) struck out 2 across his 3 innings start last night only allowing one unearned run. FB 90-93 w/ differing shape sometimes more of a SNK, SL low 80's and CH mid 80's. Leaned mostly on the FB throughout the entire outing#PGCape pic.twitter.com/YzNlJ4Buhz — PG College Baseball (@PGCollegeBall) June 29, 2023

13TH ROUND

• No. 393: Brandon Eike, 3B, VCU | 6-0, 220

Brandon Eike is THAT GUY. His FIFTH homer of the tournament! 🔼8⃣ VCU 9, Richmond 0#LetsGoVCU pic.twitter.com/yil1CZJvQe — VCU Baseball (@VCUBaseball) May 25, 2024

14TH ROUND

• No. 423: Austin St. Laurent, 3B, Appalachian State (NC) | 6-1, 205

15TH ROUND

• No. 453: Thomas Higgins Jr., RHP, Georgia Southern | 6-1, 200

𝟵𝟭𝟮 ➡️ 𝟮𝟬𝟲 Thomas Higgins has been drafted in the 15th round by the Seattle Mariners, the first Eagle drafted since 2021!#HailSouthern pic.twitter.com/hj1VxiTeq1 — Georgia Southern Baseball (@GSAthletics_BSB) July 16, 2024

16TH ROUND

• No. 483: Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman, RHP, East Carolina (NC) | 6-2, 228

THE LAW FIRM@ShenkmanWyatt leaves 3 runners stranded to get out of the frame😤 pic.twitter.com/4gAsxati2m — ECU Baseball (@ECUBaseball) April 21, 2024

17TH ROUND

• No. 513: Harrison Kreiling, RHP, U Nebraska Omaha | 5-11, 200

Four scoreless innings now for Harrison Kreiling 👍 He's struck out three and allowed just one hit End 4 | Omaha 0⃣, St. Thomas 0⃣@hkreiling6 | #OmahaBSB pic.twitter.com/p7zECjpzdv — Omaha Baseball (@OmahaBSB) April 29, 2023

18TH ROUND

• No. 543: Matt Tiberia, RHP, Lynn U (Fla.) | 6-3, 192

19TH ROUND

• No. 573: Brian Walters, RHP, Miami | 6-3, 194

20TH ROUND

• No. 603: Ryan Picollo, OF, Saint Joseph’s (Pa.) | 6-5, 225

RYAN PICOLLO! The junior UNLOADS on this full-count pitch for a three-run dinger, fueling an early Hawks advantage here in a true 'survive & advance' matchup ⚾️🏆 No. 3 @DaytonBaseball — 0

No. 1 @SJUHawks_Base — 3

Bot 2nd | #A10BASE Championship pic.twitter.com/MTRa4q9V5h — Atlantic 10 Conference (@atlantic10) May 25, 2023

