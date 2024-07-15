Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports
Listen to Seattle Sports: MLB All-Star Game

SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners first-rounder Jurrangelo Cijntje wants to keep switch-pitching

Jul 15, 2024, 10:06 AM | Updated: 12:20 pm

Seattle Mariners draft Jurrangelo Cijntje MLB...

Top Seattle Mariners MLB Draft pick Jurrangelo Cijntje after being taken 15th overall. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

(AP Photo/LM Otero)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY SCHUYLER DIXON


The Associated Press

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — First-round MLB Draft pick Jurrangelo Cijntje wants to keep his options open in the Seattle Mariners organization as a pitcher who switches between throwing right-handed and left-handed.

Mariners select switch-pitcher Cijntje at No. 15 in MLB Draft

The 15th overall pick by the Mariners in the draft on Sunday night, Cijntje said there was a reason he threw righty to lefty batters more often with Mississippi State in 2024.

“I had discomfort in my left side in the middle of the season,” Cijntje said. “I was talking to my pitching coach, and he was like, ‘You can just rest now from the left side and you can just focus on the right side.’ Everything is good now.”

The Mariners said they want Cijntje, who was a switch-pitcher for Curacao in the 2016 Little League World Series, to decide how to proceed as a righty and/or lefty as a pro. Cijntje says he would prefer to continue pitching from both sides.

According to his MLB.com draft profile, Cijntje was a natural left-hander who started throwing righty as a 6-year-old to mimic his father, Mechangelo, a former pro baseball player in the Netherlands.

There is some natural righty in him, though. Cijntje says he writes right-handed, while eating is somewhat like pitching — the 21-year-old uses both hands.

Cijntje agrees with scouting reports that say his fastball velocity is better right-handed, in the mid-90 mph range compared to low 90s from the left side. He throws with a lower arm angle as a lefty, which means relying more on off-speed pitches from that side.

Scouts also believe Cijntje’s future might be as a right-hander, which is why going against the percentages by pitching right-handed against lefties more often this season was notable.

“On the right side, I have more feel just because I used the right side very much more than the left side because at some point I stopped using the left side,” Cijntje said. “But I can feel the left side is becoming better.”

How Ryan Rowland-Smith helped first Aussie picked No. 1 in MLB Draft

Cijntje was drafted in the 18th round by Milwaukee in 2022 out of high school in the Miami area but chose to attend Mississippi State.

After a rough freshman season in 2023, Cijntje was 8-2 with a 3.67 ERA this past season. He pointed to a 15-5 win over then-defending champion LSU as a launching pad for where he ended up as one of the six prospects awaiting their fate at a rodeo arena in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards.

“I think after that, I started getting good outing after good outing,” Cijntje said. “For me, that was like, ‘You’ve got to be on your A game,’ and don’t back down about nothing.”

Now, Cijntje doesn’t want to back down on pitching righty and lefty.

More on the Seattle Mariners

How Mariners prospects did in MLB Futures Game
The Mariners player who doesn’t want All-Star break to happen
Mariners closer Andrés Muñoz added to AL All-Star team
Sadler: How Mariners get best from bullpen arms
Seattle Mariners Trade Targets: Three bats from within AL West

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Partly Sunny
High 86° | Low 60°
No game today.

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners Andrés Muñoz MLB Olympics All-Star Game...

Ronald Blum

MLB commissioner open to major leaguers in 2028 LA Olympics

Major League Baseball players participating in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics remains a possibility, though many obstacles remain.

1 hour ago

2024 MLB Draft Rob Manfred Adrian Beltre...

SeattleSports.com Staff

MLB Draft Tracker: College and H.S. picks from Washington state

Here's a look at the seven players who were selected in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Washington state colleges or high schools.

3 hours ago

Former Seattle Mariners OF Teoscar Hernández...

Zac Hereth

Examining what Teoscar Hernández said about hitting in T-Mobile Park

Seattle Sports' Michael Bumpus and Stacy Rost discuss what ex-Seattle Mariners OF Teoscar Hernández said about hitting at T-Mobile Park.

6 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Josh Rojas Baltimore Orioles 2024 Getty 900...

Cameron Van Til

Alex Rodriguez details the type of hitters Mariners should target

Former Seattle Mariners superstar Alex Rodriguez gave his insight on what type of hitters the club should pursue on the trade market.

7 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Rodriguez Alex ARod...

Brent Stecker

ARod wants to ‘come back’ to Seattle to thank Mariners fans

In the first Seattle Sports interview with Alex Rodriguez, the current FOX analyst shared his desire to "celebrate" his time with the Seattle Mariners.

9 hours ago

Seattle Mariners George Kirby Cal Raleigh 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Was the Mariners’ first half a success? Brock and Salk react

With the All-Star break underway, Brock Huard and Mike Salk discuss whether the first half of the Seattle Mariners' season was a success.

11 hours ago

Mariners first-rounder Jurrangelo Cijntje wants to keep switch-pitching