SEATTLE MARINERS

How Mariners prospects did in MLB Futures Game

Jul 13, 2024, 3:34 PM | Updated: 3:40 pm

Seattle Mariners prospect Cole Young...

Cole Young of the Seattle Mariners leads off second base during the 2024 Futures Game. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

(Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

It was limited action, but Seattle Mariners prospects Cole Young and Harry Ford had productive showings in Saturday’s MLB Futures Game in Arlington, Texas.

Seattle Mariners player who doesn’t want All-Star break to happen

Young went 1-for-3 and checked with the first of the game for either side with a line-drive single to left field in the bottom of the first for the American League squad. The 20-year-old middle infielder is the top prospect in Seattle organization and No. 22 overall, according to MLB Pipeline.

Ford walked in his lone plate appearance in the second. The 23-year-old catcher is the Mariners’ No. 2 prospect and No. 23 overall.

Young started the game at second base and hit second. He was replaced in the field in the fifth inning by Keaschall. Ford was the starting designated hitter and batted ninth. He was pinch-hit for by Ralphy Velazquez in the fourth inning. The National League won 6-1.

Young, a first-round pick in 2022, is slashing .262./.352/.391 with 17 doubles, seven home runs and 35 RBIs in 76 games for Double-A Arkansas this season. Ford, a first-rounder in 2021, is hitting .253/.376/.381 with 17 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 30 RBIs in 76 with Arkansas.

It was the second straight appearance in the Futures Game for Ford. He struck out in his only at-bat last year.

The Mariners also had two players in the showcase of up-and-coming players last year, with outfielder Jonatan Clase (currently on the Mariners’ MLB roster) joining Ford.

