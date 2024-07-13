The Seattle Mariners know the All-Star break can come at an inopportune time.

In 2022, the M’s were riding high with 14 straight wins before the Midsummer Classic. Then, they promptly dropped two of three games to the Astros in their first series after the break.

The Mariners aren’t going into the break on the same sort of heater this season, but they have some players in the midst of red-hot stretches at the plate. Those players may not be so happy to see the four-day vacation on the schedule after this weekend.

With that in mind, Seattle Sports’ Michael Bumpus and Curtis Rogers discussed the Mariner they think doesn’t want the All-Star break to happen on Bump and Stacy.

“Julio (Rodríguez) is balling … and this is encouraging,” Bumpus said. “I looked at his numbers from last July and they weren’t trending in this direction. He got going … in the month of August. So it’s nice that it seems like he’s correcting some things earlier than last year, and I think that’s important, especially with what we’re seeing out of the Astros.”

Indeed, Rodríguez has been on a tear in the early part of July. In 10 games entering Saturday, he’s slashing .438/.471/.813. with three doubles and three home runs.

The fireworks really started on the Fourth of July, though. The center fielder has posted an absurd .474/.500/1.042 slash line with three doubles, three home runs and five RBIs in eight games. His bating average and 355 wRC+ both rank second in MLB among batters with at least 10 plate appearances during that stretch, which includes a four-hit and two three-hit performances.

“That is what Julio did when he was going into God mode last year in August, where he was the best player on planet earth and there wasn’t really a close second,” Rogers said. “He was so phenomenal in that month, and it started with performances like this.”

The most encouraging part of this tear for 23-year-old star is the re-emergence of his power stroke. Rodríguez has more extra-base hits (six) in his 24 at-bats since July 4 than he did in his previous 134 (five).

“That to me is the most important thing that Julio needs to get going and seems to maybe be getting going here is the extra-base hits, is the slugging percentage, is getting loud contact, is driving in runs,” Rogers said. “That’s the most important thing that Julio can be doing, and I think the Mariners are cognizant of that because they’ve had him bat clean up here over the last week or so.

“I think that’s been a really good thing for this offense, especially lately, is that Julio has been in position to drive in runs. He’s been in position to get the game going and has delivered.”

The summer boom follows the trends of the first two seasons in the league for the center fielder. Rodríguez sports career batting averages of .305 and .350 in July and August, respectively, the top two marks in his young career. He also has OPS over .900 in both months.

Last August, he went on a blistering run that included 17 hits in over four games, an MLB record.

“He is following a trend that we have seen play out over the last three seasons, which is good,” Rogers said. “You’d love for him to get started a lot earlier in the season, not once July turns around you’ve got Julio looking like Julio again. But you couldn’t have asked for a better time for him to really pick things up, as the Mariners needed it the most, because we’ve seen that division lead shrink significantly.

“… Julio doesn’t want this All Star break to come, because that’s four days off, four days that you’re not able to continue this going forward.”

Listen to the full conversation at this link or in the audio player near the top of the story. Tune in to Bump and Stacy weekdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. or find the podcast on the Seattle Sports app.

