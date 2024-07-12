The Seattle Mariners have activated starting pitcher Bryan Woo from the 15-day injured list in time to start Friday night in Anaheim against the Los Angeles Angels.

Woo’s return is expected, as he has been penciled in to start Friday since a successful rehab outing last weekend with the High-A Everett AquaSox.

To make room for Woo on the active 26-man roster, the M’s have optioned right-handed relief pitcher Eduard Bazardo to Triple-A Tacoma.

The 24-year-old Woo, a right-hander, has been out of action since straining his right hamstring on June 23 during a start against the Tampa Bay Rays. That injury occurred in the fourth inning of a 4-3 Mariners loss.

When healthy, Woo has been a stellar part of the Mariners’ strong starting rotation this season. In eight starts, he is 3-1 with a 1.77 ERA, 0.689 WHIP, 40 2/3 innings, and 28 strikeouts to just three walks.

Woo began the year on the IL with elbow inflammation, however, and didn’t make his season debut until May 10. He also had a scheduled start skipped last month due to forearm concerns that led to an MRI.

He is set to duel with Angels lefty Tyler Anderson (2.81 ERA), a 2024 All-Star and former Mariners pitcher, in Friday’s matchup.

Bazardo, 28, has a 6.62 ERA and 1.075 WHIP in 17 2/3 innings over 13 appearances this season with Seattle. A trade acquisition in August 2023 from Baltimore, he has also appeared in nine games at Triple-A this season.

The AL West-leading Mariners play the second game of their four-game series against the Angels at 6:38 p.m. Friday night, with radio coverage on Seattle Sports starting at 5:30 with the pregame show. For details on how to stream Mariners radio broadcasts from Seattle Sports, click here.

