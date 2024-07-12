Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners Roster Move: Bryan Woo back, reliever optioned

Jul 12, 2024, 3:29 PM

Seattle Mariners Bryan Woo...

Bryan Woo of the Seattle Mariners reacts during a win over the Angels on Sept. 12, 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Seattle Sports

The Seattle Mariners have activated starting pitcher Bryan Woo from the 15-day injured list in time to start Friday night in Anaheim against the Los Angeles Angels.

Sadler: How Mariners get best from bullpen arms

Woo’s return is expected, as he has been penciled in to start Friday since a successful rehab outing last weekend with the High-A Everett AquaSox.

To make room for Woo on the active 26-man roster, the M’s have optioned right-handed relief pitcher Eduard Bazardo to Triple-A Tacoma.

The 24-year-old Woo, a right-hander, has been out of action since straining his right hamstring on June 23 during a start against the Tampa Bay Rays. That injury occurred in the fourth inning of a 4-3 Mariners loss.

When healthy, Woo has been a stellar part of the Mariners’ strong starting rotation this season. In eight starts, he is 3-1 with a 1.77 ERA, 0.689 WHIP, 40 2/3 innings, and 28 strikeouts to just three walks.

Woo began the year on the IL with elbow inflammation, however, and didn’t make his season debut until May 10. He also had a scheduled start skipped last month due to forearm concerns that led to an MRI.

He is set to duel with Angels lefty Tyler Anderson (2.81 ERA), a 2024 All-Star and former Mariners pitcher, in Friday’s matchup.

Bazardo, 28, has a 6.62 ERA and 1.075 WHIP in 17 2/3 innings over 13 appearances this season with Seattle. A trade acquisition in August 2023 from Baltimore, he has also appeared in nine games at Triple-A this season.

The AL West-leading Mariners play the second game of their four-game series against the Angels at 6:38 p.m. Friday night, with radio coverage on Seattle Sports starting at 5:30 with the pregame show. For details on how to stream Mariners radio broadcasts from Seattle Sports, click here.

More on the Seattle Mariners

Mariners, Red Sox minor leaguers suspended for positive drug tests
M’s MLB Draft Preview: Who they could take in first round
M’s Trade Targets: Three bats from within the AL West
Video: Bob’s Breakdown – Is Seattle getting back on track?
Who are Seattle Mariners competing with at trade deadline?

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Sunny
High 82° | Low 58°
No game today.

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners Andres Munoz Royals 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Mariners closer Andrés Muñoz named All-Star replacement

Seattle Mariners closer Andrés Muñoz was selected as a replacement to the American League roster for the MLB All-Star Game.

2 hours ago

general baseball T-Mobile Park Mariners...

The Associated Press

Mariners, Red Sox minor leaguers suspended for positive drug tests

Seattle Mariners right-hander Yeury Tatiz was suspended for 80 games and Boston Red Sox right-hander Charlie Zink for 56 games following positive tests for performance-enhancing drugs.

3 hours ago

Seattle Mariners closer Andrés Muñoz...

Zac Hereth

Sadler: How Mariners get best from bullpen arms

Ex-Seattle Mariners pitcher Casey Sadler explains why the communication and preparation from the organization is so effective in the bullpen.

4 hours ago

Seattle Mariners trade deadline targets Nathaniel Lowe...

Brent Stecker

Mariners Trade Targets: 3 bats from within the AL West

Trades in the division are tougher to pull off, but not impossible, and the Seattle Mariners could target players from the bottom-three teams in the AL West.

6 hours ago

Seattle Mariners MLB Draft...

Cameron Van Til

Mariners MLB Draft Preview: Who they could take in first round

MLB Pipeline's Jim Callis discusses some potential first-round draft targets for the Seattle Mariners, including an ambidextrous pitcher.

10 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Cal Raleigh and Jonatan Clase...

Greg Beacham

Cal Raleigh homers twice, Mariners thump Angels 11-0

Cal Raleigh homers twice, J.P. Crawford adds another and the Seattle Mariners rout the Los Angeles Angels 11-0.

21 hours ago

Mariners Roster Move: Bryan Woo back, reliever optioned