It wasn’t his cleanest outing, but Seattle Mariners closer Andrés Muñoz once again shut the door with a four-plus-out save on Wednesday.

It marked the ninth time the flamethrowing right-hander recorded four or more outs in an appearance this season, and the sixth time in a save situation, which leads the major leagues.

Former Mariners reliever Casey Sadler hosted Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob alongside co-host Bob Stelton on Thursday, and what Muñoz has done in those types of situations was a topic of discussion.

“I think it’s tough, because it’s not something that a reliever typically has to do in that situation,” Sadler said. “If you’re a long guy or you’re even a middle reliever, you know there’s a potential for a one-plus or a two (inning appearance), but to see him succeed in kind of an unconventional idea of what a closer is, is really cool.”

Sadler, whose 0.67 ERA in 2021 is the best single-season mark in Mariners history with a minimum of 30 innings pitched, went on to explain that Muñoz’s success is partially a result of how the Mariners prepare their pitching.

“That’s something that I can remember that Mariners’ pitching department preps you for,” Sadler said. “Like in spring training, you see every guy on that roster goes one-plus (inning), whether it be they finish an inning and they go back out, or they throw a full inning and then they face the first hitter of the (next inning). And I think it ties into their philosophy of how they game plan, how their scouting reports are, who they see certain guys matching up against, all these things they want, and I think any team would want a bullpen with the flexibility to be able to do that.”

Nothing lost in translation

The way the Mariners and manager Scott Servais deploy the bullpen isn’t quite the same as everyone else. Over the years, it’s been common to see Seattle’s “closer” pitch in the eighth or even as early as the seventh inning if the situation calls for it. It’s also been common for high-leverage arms like Matt Brash and Sadler himself in 2021 to be used in a pivot role earlier in games, coming into the middle of an inning to face a tough part of the lineup with runners on base. It’s all a part of the approach of using relievers in certain pockets of the lineup.

“I think that’s something that Servais does really well, I think that’s something that (pitching coach Pete) Woodworth does well, is translate,” Sadler said. “At least from my experience, that translation of the expectation of that particular night or any particular situation like, ‘Hey, if we’re in this situation be prepared to throw four outs, five outs.’ Whatever it is, I think that helps.”

As far as the success for Muñoz, who entered Friday with a 1.45 ERA and a career-best 15 saves, Sadler said it’s a combination of the preparation and the player.

“He knows his stuff, he works so hard and he’s going to prepare for situations like that, even if that’s not talked about,” Sadler said. “But I think the combination of the two, the player and the transparency of what is expected, I think that’s why you’re seeing him be able to handle that situation.”

Are others doing this?

Sadler also pitched for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays during his six MLB seasons, so Stelton asked if other teams prepare their pitching like the Mariners do. He said that was the case with the Dodgers and Rays – two teams who consistently put out good pitching staffs – but not the Cubs or Pirates.

“I think organizations where you see that (they) consistently have really good bullpens and really good pitching staffs, you can hope or assume that they’re very open and transparent about what’s expected, and what the availability is, and what situations guys are going to be in,” Sadler said. “(They try) to give them all the tools and stuff necessary to help them be as successful as possible.”

Sadler believes that’s why the Mariners have been so effective at turning unheralded relievers like himself and Paul Sewald into reliable arms out of the bullpen. That’s a trend that continued with the likes of Justin Topa, Tayler Saucedo and others.

“I know it might look hectic, and I know it might sometimes look like, ‘Why is this guy throwing again? Or why hasn’t this guy thrown or whatever?’ But there is a rhyme or reason and there is a lot of time and effort spent in on the back end,” he said. “… It might not always make sense, even as a player it might not always make sense, and it might not always work, but we know as a player they’re not ever gonna put us in a situation that they don’t think or believe fully that we are the best option if you’re available.”

