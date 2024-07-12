Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

WYMAN AND BOB

Sadler: How Mariners get best from bullpen arms

Jul 12, 2024, 2:37 PM | Updated: 4:48 pm

Seattle Mariners closer Andrés Muñoz...

Andrés Muñoz of the Seattle Mariners reacts during a 2024 game. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

It wasn’t his cleanest outing, but Seattle Mariners closer Andrés Muñoz once again shut the door with a four-plus-out save on Wednesday.

Seattle Mariners Trade Targets: 3 bats from within the AL West

It marked the ninth time the flamethrowing right-hander recorded four or more outs in an appearance this season, and the sixth time in a save situation, which leads the major leagues.

Former Mariners reliever Casey Sadler hosted Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob alongside co-host Bob Stelton on Thursday, and what Muñoz has done in those types of situations was a topic of discussion.

“I think it’s tough, because it’s not something that a reliever typically has to do in that situation,” Sadler said. “If you’re a long guy or you’re even a middle reliever, you know there’s a potential for a one-plus or a two (inning appearance), but to see him succeed in kind of an unconventional idea of what a closer is, is really cool.”

Sadler, whose 0.67 ERA in 2021 is the best single-season mark in Mariners history with a minimum of 30 innings pitched, went on to explain that Muñoz’s success is partially a result of how the Mariners prepare their pitching.

“That’s something that I can remember that Mariners’ pitching department preps you for,” Sadler said. “Like in spring training, you see every guy on that roster goes one-plus (inning), whether it be they finish an inning and they go back out, or they throw a full inning and then they face the first hitter of the (next inning). And I think it ties into their philosophy of how they game plan, how their scouting reports are, who they see certain guys matching up against, all these things they want, and I think any team would want a bullpen with the flexibility to be able to do that.”

Nothing lost in translation

The way the Mariners and manager Scott Servais deploy the bullpen isn’t quite the same as everyone else. Over the years, it’s been common to see Seattle’s “closer” pitch in the eighth or even as early as the seventh inning if the situation calls for it. It’s also been common for high-leverage arms like Matt Brash and Sadler himself in 2021 to be used in a pivot role earlier in games, coming into the middle of an inning to face a tough part of the lineup with runners on base. It’s all a part of the approach of using relievers in certain pockets of the lineup.

“I think that’s something that Servais does really well, I think that’s something that (pitching coach Pete) Woodworth does well, is translate,” Sadler said. “At least from my experience, that translation of the expectation of that particular night or any particular situation like, ‘Hey, if we’re in this situation be prepared to throw four outs, five outs.’ Whatever it is, I think that helps.”

As far as the success for Muñoz, who entered Friday with a 1.45 ERA and a career-best 15 saves, Sadler said it’s a combination of the preparation and the player.

“He knows his stuff, he works so hard and he’s going to prepare for situations like that, even if that’s not talked about,” Sadler said. “But I think the combination of the two, the player and the transparency of what is expected, I think that’s why you’re seeing him be able to handle that situation.”

Are others doing this?

Sadler also pitched for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays during his six MLB seasons, so Stelton asked if other teams prepare their pitching like the Mariners do. He said that was the case with the Dodgers and Rays – two teams who consistently put out good pitching staffs – but not the Cubs or Pirates.

“I think organizations where you see that (they) consistently have really good bullpens and really good pitching staffs, you can hope or assume that they’re very open and transparent about what’s expected, and what the availability is, and what situations guys are going to be in,” Sadler said. “(They try) to give them all the tools and stuff necessary to help them be as successful as possible.”

Sadler believes that’s why the Mariners have been so effective at turning unheralded relievers like himself and Paul Sewald into reliable arms out of the bullpen. That’s a trend that continued with the likes of Justin Topa, Tayler Saucedo and others.

“I know it might look hectic, and I know it might sometimes look like, ‘Why is this guy throwing again? Or why hasn’t this guy thrown or whatever?’ But there is a rhyme or reason and there is a lot of time and effort spent in on the back end,” he said. “… It might not always make sense, even as a player it might not always make sense, and it might not always work, but we know as a player they’re not ever gonna put us in a situation that they don’t think or believe fully that we are the best option if you’re available.”

Listen to the full conversation with former Mariners pitcher Casey Sadler at this link or in the audio player near the top of this story. Tune in to Wyman and Bob weekdays from 2-6 p.m. or find the podcast on the Seattle Sports app.

More on Seattle Mariners at MLB trade deadline

Mariners MLB Draft Preview: Who they could take in first round
• The Blue Jays – besides Vlad and Bo – to watch
• Who are the Mariners competing with at the trade deadline?
• Two Takes: Are M’s starting pitchers untouchable in trades?
• Ranking the Mariners’ trade needs by position

Wyman & Bob

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Sunny
High 82° | Low 58°
Mariners are on the road.
Mariners at Angels today at 6:38pm

Wyman and Bob

Seattle Mariners J.P. Crawford Victor Robles...

SeattleSports.com Staff

Video: Mariners Breakdown – Is Seattle getting back on track?

Bob Stelton of Seattle Sports checks in to share his reaction to five Mariners questions after their two-game sweep in San Diego.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodriguez San Francisco Giants 2023...

Cameron Van Til

A World Series winner can be the blueprint for Mariners

MLB insider Jon Morosi mentioned a World Series champion that could give a roadmap for how the Seattle Mariners can make a deep October run.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners 2B Jorge Polanco...

Zac Hereth

How much longer does Mariners’ Jorge Polanco have for turnaround?

Seattle Sports' Dave Wyman and Mike Lefko discuss Jorge Polanco and the Seattle Mariners' second base situation on Wyman and Bob.

3 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Scott Huff UW Huskies 2021...

Cameron Van Til

Big Ray: What stands out about Seahawks’ new OL coach

Former NFL offensive lineman Ray Roberts explains how new Seattle Seahawks O-line coach Scott Huff is instilling a high attention to detail.

3 days ago

Jonathan India Cincinnati Reds Pittsburgh Pirates 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Mariners Trade Target: A hot-hitting infielder from the Reds

MLB Network insider Jon Morosi explained why Cincinnati Reds 2B Jonathan India could be a strong trade target for the Seattle Mariners.

4 days ago

Seattle Mariners Harry Ford Futures Game 2023...

Zac Hereth

Which prospect is Mariners’ best trade chip? MLB insider explains

MLB insider Jon Morosi explains why catching prospect Harry Ford could be the Seattle Mariners' best trade chip at this year's deadline.

5 days ago

Sadler: How Mariners get best from bullpen arms