2024 Nike RBI West Regional Tournament, hosted by Baseball Beyond Borders!

Get ready for an exciting weekend of youth baseball and softball at the Nike RBI West Regional Tournament, hosted by Baseball Beyond Borders! From July 19th through 21st, join us at fields in Auburn and Kent as top young athletes from across the West Coast showcase their skills.

Winners from the Junior, Senior, and Softball Divisions will earn the honor of representing the West Coast at the Nike RBI World Series at the Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach, Florida, this August.

Baseball Beyond Borders is dedicated to breaking down barriers and providing opportunities for youth in underserved communities. By attending the tournament, donating, or volunteering, you can make a significant impact. Your support provides essential resources for these talented student-athletes while also providing environments that foster life skills, teamwork, and community spirit.

Don’t miss your chance to cheer on these athletes and contribute to a great cause. Together, we can level the playing field and empower the next generation of leaders both on and off the field.

Visit baseballbeyond.org/regionals for more information on how you can get involved.