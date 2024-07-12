It’s been tough to identify who the Seattle Mariners could acquire before the July 30 MLB trade deadline because of how unclear the playoff picture is around baseball, especially in the National League.

Something else that’s been getting in the way? The state of the division that the M’s have been leading for two months.

It’s essentially a two-team race in the AL West, but trades with division rivals don’t happen as often as deals with other teams. Not that they’re impossible. The Mariners in particularly haven’t always been shy in the past about trading with division rivals, most notably their 2021 swap with Houston that sent relievers Kendall Graveman and Rafael Montero to the Astros for infielder Abraham Toro and reliever Joe Smith.

With two teams in the AL West basically out of the race, and a third likely teetering on the brink of selling before the deadline, who on those teams would fit the Mariners’ biggest need of a veteran bat? Here are three that jump out.

M’s trade targets in the AL West

• Texas Rangers: Nathaniel Lowe, 1B

That’s right, we’re putting the defending World Series champions in the crosshairs. Texas is 44-49 entering Friday and seven games back of the first-place Mariners (52-43), and that’s even after winning five of their last six. Unless the Rangers stay hot through a three-game series this weekend at second-place Houston (49-44), they’d probably be wise to sell over the next two-plus weeks.

Oh, and wouldn’t you know it, they kinda have the perfect fit for the Mariners when it comes to a lesser-known but still valuable bat in Nathaniel Lowe.

The lefty-hitting Lowe doesn’t have power numbers that will wow you, but he also doesn’t have any stats that are eyesores. In 72 games this season, he owns a solid .270 batting average and .353 on-base percentage, but his slugging is just .385 due to only 17 of his 68 hits going for extra bases. (Naturally, here’s a highlight of him hitting two homers in the same game earlier this month.)

His Baseball Savant page tells a similar story, lacking a lot of red except for in some important categories: walk percentage (86th percentile in MLB), whiff percentage (84th percentile) and chase percentage (66 percentile). That means the 29-year-old Mississippi State product can keep the line moving – you could call him a rally promoter. He’s also a decent defender at first with his range ranking in the 90th percentile.

Contract-wise, Lowe is making $7.5 million this season and has two more seasons of arbitration eligibility before he’s set to hit free agency. His reasonable salary and amount of team control left would increase the cost in a trade, but if he’s made available by Texas, the price tag shouldn’t be exorbitant.

If the Mariners could add Lowe in one move and make another for a bat with more slugging potential, that could be a serious boost to their embattled offense.

• Oakland Athletics: Brent Rooker, OF

Oh, and wouldn’t you know it, here’s a bat with more slugging potential.

Getting both Brent Rooker and Lowe would not only a great pair of additions for Seattle, but also a fun story as they were college teammates in 2016 at Mississippi State.

The 29-year-old Rooker has been great since arriving in Oakland, making the AL All-Star team in 2023 and producing even better at the plate this year. He currently has a .279/.361/.538 slash for an .899 OPS that ranks 13th in baseball. His 18 homers are tied for 17th in MLB, but as you might expect with his kind of power, strikeouts are a big part of his game. He has 107, which is 10th in MLB and would be second on the Mariners.

If you like red on your Baseball Savant pages, Rooker has a lot, with xSLG, barrel percentage (both 96th percentile) and sweet-spot percentage (95th percentile) standing out the most. He’s not much of a defender, however, so you’d want to rotate him through a corner outfield spot and designated hitter.

The A’s could get a pretty hefty haul out of Rooker. He’s making just $750,000 this year and doesn’t hit his first year of arbitration until the upcoming offseason, so he’s under team control through 2027. He’s probably due to get a good amount of money in arbitration, however, and there’s no doubt the salary-averse A’s would like to move on from him before then.

• Los Angeles Angels: Luis Rengifo, 2B

Before we get into Luis Rengifo, there’s a big caveat to point out. The Angels and the Mariners don’t make deals. Maybe they could now, but it’s a glaring hole in Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto’s trade history in Seattle, and it’s probably not just a coincidence considering he was general manager of the Angels from 2011 until he resigned midseason 2015 (he joined the M’s as GM later that year).

Still, the Angels are almost assuredly going to sell, as they sit 13 games back of the M’s in the AL West at 38-55, which isn’t far from the cellar-dwelling A’s (35-60). And the 27-year-old Rengifo seems a prime candidate to be moved. The former Mariners farmhand can be sold high as he has a .315/.358/.442 slash for an .800 OPS in 69 games this year.

The switch-hitting Rengifo is also versatile – well, kinda. He doesn’t have much of a glove, but he can stand with it at second, third or shortstop. And Mariners fans will like this – though he doesn’t have much red on his Savant page, it shows up in strikeout percentage (93rd percentile) and whiff percentage (65th percentile). Contact will be made.

Rengifo, who is on the the 10-day injured list with wrist inflammation right now, is making $4.4 million this season and has his final year of arbitration in 2025 before hitting free agency.

