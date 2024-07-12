Close
Annual Boeing Classic 2024

Jul 11, 2024, 5:11 PM

Boeing, Virginia Mason Franciscan Health (VMFH) and the Seattle Seahawks will hold the 19th annual Boeing Classic professional golf tournament at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge on Friday, Aug. 9 through Sunday, Aug. 11.

The event will provide an opportunity to experience professional golf and other exciting events such as Kids clinic, Boeing Jet flyovers and a new Seahawks Village. Spectators can enjoy the new interactive zone where former Seahawks players will sign autographs. Other activities include a DJ booth, silent disco, family crafts, and a Seahawks putting green and a lounge area overlooking the 18th hole!

Tickets start at $20, and you can find them here.

Event dates and times:

  • Wednesday, August 7: 7:00 am – 7:00 pm
  • Thursday, August 8: 7:00 am – 12:20 pm
  • Friday, August 9: 9:00 am – 6:30 pm
  • Saturday, August 10: 8:00 am – 5:00 pm
  • Sunday, August 11: 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

Seahawks Football Fest at Lumen Field!

Kickoff your weekend on Saturday, August 3 with this exclusive practice and a day full of FOOTBALL. FAMILY. AND FUN!

10 hours ago

Win Tickets to the 36th Griot’s Garage Pacific Northwest Nationals!

Seattle Sports and KIRO Newsradio are giving you a chance to win four tickets to attend the Goodguys 36th Griot’s Garage Pacific Northwest Nationals July 26th to 28th, at the Washington State Fair Events Center!

8 days ago

Mariners and Museum of Pop Culture team up for Power of Pop Culture Night on August 27th!

The Mariners have teamed up with MoPOP (Museum of Pop Culture) for Power of Pop Culture Night on Tuesday, August 27th!

13 days ago

Win a $100 Gift Card to Cookie’s Country Chicken!

Seattle Sports has your chance to win $100 worth of the best fried chicken in town!

13 days ago

Meet Bigfoot and enter to win a Miller Light Varsity Style Jacket!

Miller Lite has your chance to win a Miller Lite Varsity style jacket!

28 days ago

Edgar’s Cantina Broadcasts from T-Mobile Park

You can find Seattle Sports “Wyman and Bob” show live at T-Mobile Park every Friday when the Mariners play at home!

29 days ago

Annual Boeing Classic 2024