Annual Boeing Classic 2024
Jul 11, 2024, 5:11 PM
Boeing, Virginia Mason Franciscan Health (VMFH) and the Seattle Seahawks will hold the 19th annual Boeing Classic professional golf tournament at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge on Friday, Aug. 9 through Sunday, Aug. 11.
The event will provide an opportunity to experience professional golf and other exciting events such as Kids clinic, Boeing Jet flyovers and a new Seahawks Village. Spectators can enjoy the new interactive zone where former Seahawks players will sign autographs. Other activities include a DJ booth, silent disco, family crafts, and a Seahawks putting green and a lounge area overlooking the 18th hole!
Tickets start at $20, and you can find them here.
Event dates and times:
- Wednesday, August 7: 7:00 am – 7:00 pm
- Thursday, August 8: 7:00 am – 12:20 pm
- Friday, August 9: 9:00 am – 6:30 pm
- Saturday, August 10: 8:00 am – 5:00 pm
- Sunday, August 11: 8:00 am – 5:00 pm