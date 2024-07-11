Close
Listen to Seattle Sports: M's open series at Los Angeles Angels

WYMAN AND BOB

Video: Mariners Breakdown – Is Seattle getting back on track?

Jul 11, 2024, 3:49 PM

SeattleSports.com Staff's Profile Picture

BY SEATTLESPORTS.COM STAFF


Staff report

The Seattle Mariners had a good start to the week, taking a pair of games in San Diego against the Padres, another team currently in line for a playoff spot.

Who are the Mariners competing with at the trade deadline?

That two-game sweep ended a skid of a six straight series losses, though the M’s lost four games in a row only once during that time and still remain ahead of second-place Houston the AL West. Is it a sign that they’re back on track?

We caught up with Seattle Sports’ Bob Stelton for another edition of his Mariners breakdown video series on Thursday ahead of the M’s beginning a four-game road set in Anaheim to end the first half of the MLB season, and that’s one of the things the longtime host of Wyman and Bob covered.

You can watch the video at this link or at the top of the post. This week, Bob answers:

• What he took away from the quick two-game sweep in San Diego

• If he’s encouraged by the positive moments Julio Rodríguez and Jorge Polanco had in San Diego

• What he thinks of Gregory Santos after the hard-throwing reliever made his M’s debut

• If he thinks Seattle should be willing to part with Bryce Miller or Bryan Woo in a trade for a big bat

• Who needs a good series in Anaheim

For more videos like this, subscribe to the Seattle Sports YouTube channel here. And be sure to catch Wyman and Bob at 2 p.m. weekdays on Seattle Sports.

