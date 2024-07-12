Seattle Mariners closer Andrés Muñoz is headed to the Midsummer Classic after all.

Logan Gilbert named Mariners’ lone All-Star representative

Muñoz was named a replacement on Friday to the American League roster for the 95th MLB All-Star Game, which takes place July 16 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. It’s the first career All-Star selection for the hard-throwing, 25-year-old right-hander.

“It means a lot,” Muñoz said before Friday’s game in Los Angeles against the Angels. “A lot of people say the same thing, but it’s a dream come true, and it’s really special for everybody to go in there and be a part of that team.”

Muñoz takes the roster spot for the game of Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert, who was Seattle’s lone All-Star selection when the initial rosters were unveiled last Sunday. Gilbert is unavailable to pitch in the All-Star Game, as he’s slated to start the Mariners’ series finale against the Los Angeles Angeles on Sunday.

This guy is an All Star! Hear from Andrés Muñoz on the #Mariners Pregame Show coming up on ⁦@SeattleSports⁩ at 5:30! Also a get-to-know with Victor Robles, the latest on Bryan Woo and more. Join us! pic.twitter.com/VAWYbZbkLK — Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) July 13, 2024

“We’ve got two guys headed to Arlington, which is great,” manager Scott Servais said. “I thought all along that (Muñoz) was very deserving, so I’m glad he’s getting the opportunity to go over there.”

Muñoz was left off the initial All-Star roster despite having significantly better numbers than New York Yankees All-Star closer Clay Holmes. Holmes was one of MLB’s selections, which come after fan voting that determines the starters and player voting that determines reserves and some pitchers.

Muñoz has been posted a 1.45 ERA and 1.018 WHIP in 37 1/3 innings, with 45 strikeouts and 16 walks across 37 relief appearances. He already has a career-high 15 saves, including three five-out saves and three four-out saves. He ranks fifth among AL relievers in ERA and is one of just two AL relievers with at least 15 saves and a sub-2.00 ERA.

Muñoz is a major reason the Mariners are sitting atop the AL West, having shouldered the load for a bullpen that’s been ravaged by injuries. He has been lights-out for nearly the entire season, allowing just three earned runs over his past 30 appearances.

Since becoming Seattle’s closer in 2022, Muñoz has recorded a 2.38 ERA and 1.04 WHIP with 208 strikeouts in 151 1/3 innings over the past three seasons.

Video courtesy of Seattle Sports Mariners insider Shannon Drayer.

The radio broadcast of both the Home Run Derby (July 15 at 5 p.m.) and MLB All-Star Game (July 16 at 5 p.m.) will air live on Seattle Sports. For details on how to stream Mariners Radio Network broadcasts from Seattle Sports, click here.

More on the Seattle Mariners

• Ranking the Seattle Mariners’ trade needs by position

• Mariners breakdown: 3 things that stand out after series sweep

• Who are the Mariners competing with at the trade deadline?

• Mariners Insider: How George Kirby is mixing pitches differently now

• Two Takes: Are Seattle Mariners’ starting pitchers untouchable in trades?

Follow @CameronVanTil