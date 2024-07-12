The UW Huskies’ first full recruiting class under new football coach Jedd Fisch already numbers 21 commitments, with four-star receiver Chris Lawson becoming the most recent prospect to announce for UW.

Is Fisch delivering on goal of UW Huskies’ best recruiting class ever?

But with no more limits on the number of prospects who can sign in a single class — and several sought-after recruits still considering the Huskies — Fisch’s 2025 recruiting class isn’t yet complete.

Here are five names to keep in mind as the Huskies seek to put the finishing touches on a group currently ranked No. 17 nationally in the 247Sports Composite. Players are listed alphabetically by last name.

S Ladarian Clardy

School: Pensacola (Fla.) Escambia

Rating: Four-star, No. 210

Mississippi and Florida State offer serious competition for the blue-chip safety, who is listed at 5-foot-10 and ½ and 175 pounds. He had four interceptions as a junior last season. Clardy’s name has been connected to UW since he took an official visit to Seattle in early May, and the Huskies appear to be right in the mix despite Clardy’s other favorites holding a geographic advantage. Clardy also made official visits to Miami, Mississippi State and UCF, and included Georgia, Florida, Michigan and Colorado in a recently released top-10.

S Rylon Dillard-Allen

School: Phoenix Mountain Pointe

Rating: Four-star, No. 412

Though the Huskies’ 2025 class is filling up, UW still doesn’t have a commitment from any safety prospects. That could change whenever Dillard-Allen makes his decision — he reportedly is targeting a late-July announcement date — as UW is considered a strong contender along with UCLA and Alabama. Like so many of UW’s committed prospects, Dillard-Allen visited campus in June, and his relationship with the Huskies’ coaching staff dates to their time at Arizona. He made 43 tackles with two interceptions — including a pick-six — in six games as a junior last season, and committed to Arizona State in April before changing his mind.

WR Andrew Marsh

School: Fulshear (Texas) Katy

Rating: Four-star, No. 58

Marsh has been linked to Michigan for some time, but the Huskies at least got him to take an official visit to Seattle and are among the handful of schools he’s considering. The fact that UW is even competing for a top-60 skill player from Texas says something about the way the program is perceived. It’s also a testament to new receivers coach Kevin Cummings, who already has received commitments from four receivers in the 2025 class. Marsh told 247Sports earlier this month that he could announce his commitment by the end of August, though that isn’t set in stone.

ATH Dylan Robinson

School: La Verne (Calif.) Bonita

Rating: Four-star, No. 234

The two-way star will announce his commitment on July 18 and is deciding between Washington, Notre Dame and UCLA. Different programs are recruiting him to play different positions, but according to 247Sports, the Huskies like him at cornerback, where they already have two other prospects committed in the 2025 class. Robinson, listed at 6-3 and 190 pounds, would add some significant size to the group. He’s also shown sub-11.0-second speed in the 100 meters. He caught 22 passes for 514 yards and six touchdowns as a junior last season, and also made 69 tackles with four interceptions on defense.

CB LaRue Zamorano

School: Corona (Calif.) Centennial

Rating: Three-star, No. 482

Though Zamorano is a three-star prospect, he still would be a solid get for the Huskies, considering his top-500 standing. Plus, his listed size of 6-2 and 175 pounds would give UW another big body to mold in the secondary. Zamorano visited UW in June and is also considering Michigan State. John Richardson, UW’s cornerbacks coach, had been recruiting Zamorano at Arizona before the coaching change.

