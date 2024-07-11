With the July 30 trade deadline less than three weeks away, the Seattle Mariners and a number of team across MLB are looking to improve for the stretch run of baseball’s marathon of a season.

The Mariners, of course, are looking for offensive impact at the deadline, and they won’t be alone in doing so. However, some other likely buyers at the deadline need go in the other direction and add to their pitching. So not every buyer will be in direct competition with Seattle.

MLB writer Levi Weaver of the Athletic joined Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy on Wednesday for a look at the buyers and sellers across the league. Weaver explained just who could be Seattle’s biggest competition in pursuit of impactful bats.

“You might be in a good position here as far as needing outfield bats,” Weaver said.

Buyers in a different market

The first team Weaver brought up when it comes to buyers at the deadline is one the Mariners are very familiar with: The division rival Houston Astros. But as he pointed out, it’s starting pitching that Houston needs.

“The Astros have basically like three healthy starting pitchers and then a couple of brooms taped together that they put a jersey on, but on the upside, you guys won’t be going for the same targets,” Weaver said. “The Astros need starting pitching. The Mariners have that.”

Weaver also mentioned the AL East-leading Baltimore Orioles and AL-Central leading Cleveland Guardians as other buyers at the deadline who are in the market for starting pitching rather than impact bats.

The Seattle Mariners’ competition

Some of the other potential AL playoff teams being in the market for pitching rather than hitting is probably a good thing for Seattle, but Weaver also brought up that there is one team with a similar need to the Mariners that would be tough to compete with. That would be the Los Angeles Dodgers, who seemingly have limitless financial resources.

“The Dodgers could probably use another outfield bat, so that’s one to keep an eye on,” Weaver said. “And they also have a pretty good farm system. So that might be some competition.”

Weaver also brought up NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers, a surprise team that already made a deal with the Mariners this season.

“They’re in a similar situation to the Mariners in that they’re succeeding … (and) also have to be budget conscious,” Weaver said. “They’re also a small-market team, and so as far as adding goes, the contract considerations will be similar to Seattle.”

The New York Yankees were brought into the discussion as a team looking for bats, too. However, the Yankees more specifically need an infielder. The Mariners could use both outfield and infield help, but a corner outfielder likely tops the list of needs.

“I don’t know if that’s exactly the same fit either as far as what the teams are going for,” Weaver said of the Yankees and Mariners at the deadline.

