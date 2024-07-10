Close
Mariners place OF on IL, recall toolsy prospect from Tacoma

Jul 10, 2024, 12:52 PM | Updated: 2:29 pm

Jonatan Clase of the Seattle Mariners slides home to score a run during a 2024 game. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


The Seattle Mariners placed outfielder Dominic Canzone on the 10-day injured list and recalled outfielder Jonatan Clase from Triple-A Tacoma, the team announced Wednesday.

A World Series winner can be the blueprint for Seattle Mariners

Canzone was moved to the IL with a right adductor strain after undergoing an MRI on Wednesday morning. The 26 year old was replaced in right field by Victor Robles during the bottom of the fifth inning in Tuesday night’s 8-3 victory over the San Diego Padres.

MLB.com’s Daniel Kramer reported the injury was suffered when Canzone made a diving catch in right field during Sunday’s matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays. This is the second stint on the IL for Canzone this season. He also missed 30 games after suffering a left AC joint sprain in mid-April.

In 54 games this season, the left-handed hitting outfielder is slashing .211/.289/.394 with five doubles, seven home runs, 14 RBIs and a 94 wRC+.

Clase is back up for his third stint with the team after making his major-league debut earlier this season. He’s the No. 10 prospect in Seattle’s organization, according to MLB Pipeline.

The speedy switch-hitter has been a quick riser in the Mariners’ farm system over the past few seasons, making the jump from Single-A Modesto in 2022 to debuting in the big leagues this season. He has posted a .274/.373/.483 slash line with 11 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, 34 RBIs and 26 stolen bases in his first year at the Triple-A level. He also had 79 combined stolen bases and 20 home runs last season between his time with High-A Everett and Double-A Arkansas.

In 15 games with the Mariners this season, the 22 year old is hitting .175/.200/.206 with one double, three RBIs and two stolen bases. Clase last appeared for Seattle on June before being optioned back to the Rainiers.

