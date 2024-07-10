When it comes to hitting for power, there isn’t a catcher in baseball that does it as well as Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners. He showed why Tuesday night against the San Diego Padres.

Insider: Deep, young farm system gives Seattle Mariners ammo for deadline

The switch-hitting catcher mashed home runs from both sides of the plate as Seattle’s offense had a needed breakout against the Padres. It was the second time Raleigh has homered from both sides of the plate and the sixth multi-homer game of his career, according to Mariners PR. Raleigh leads all MLB catchers with 73 home runs since the start of the 2022 season, which is 13 more than his nearest competitor.

Raleigh’s first blast came from the left side in the top of the third inning when he launched an 0-1 curveball on the lower outside corner from San Diego starter Adam Mazur 379 feet into the stands in right-center field for a two-run homer and a 4-0 lead. The ball came off the bat with a 99.7 mph exit velocity, per Statcast.

The second home run came from the right side in seventh inning off reliever Yuki Matsui. This time Raleigh deposited a 1-1 slider into left field for a 377-foot, 2-run shot to go up 7-0. The exit velocity was 103.5 mph on the second homer.

Raleigh’s two blasts extended his team lead to 17 this season, which is a club record for catchers before the All-Star break.

Seattle went on to win 8-3. Raleigh finished added a double for a three-hit night with four RBIs and three runs scored.

