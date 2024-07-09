After a strong first three seasons in the majors, Seattle Mariners starter Logan Gilbert has taken his game to a new level this year.

Gilbert has posted a 2.91 ERA in 117 2/3 innings, while totaling 108 strikeouts and 24 walks. He has allowed one earned run or fewer in nine of his 18 starts, including an MLB-best three outings of eight-plus scoreless innings.

Gilbert is coming off a particularly dominant June, having logged a 1.51 ERA with 31 strikeouts and only one walk in five starts last month – including a 21-inning scoreless streak. And on Sunday, he was rewarded with his first career All-Star selection. The 27-year-old right-hander is currently the Mariners’ lone representative for MLB’s 94th Midsummer Classic on July 16 in Arlington, Texas.

Looking ahead, what is the overall ceiling for Gilbert? ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan gave some lofty praise Tuesday during his weekly appearance on Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk.

“I think we could see a couple of Cy Young-type seasons from him,” Passan said. “And there aren’t many pitchers who have that.”

Since reaching the majors in 2021, Gilbert has constantly searched for ways to enhance his craft. Two years ago, he reworked his slider. Last year, he developed a splitter. This year, he added a cutter to his repertoire.

As a result, Gilbert has continued to improve. After posting a 4.68 ERA in his rookie campaign, he has a 3.33 ERA over the past three seasons. And after logging a 1.18 WHIP over his first two years, he has a 1.02 WHIP over the past two.

“Just calling, seeing what you guys are doing next week…” @logangilbert22 telling his parents he’s an All-Star is the best thing you’ll see all day 💙 pic.twitter.com/PDY1mIaiOS — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 8, 2024

This season has been Gilbert’s best yet. The 6-foot-6 former first-round pick ranks second among American League pitchers in WHIP (0.92), second in innings pitched, fourth in opponent batting average (.199) and seventh in ERA.

“I really appreciate the fact that Logan Gilbert came to the big leagues as essentially a finished product, but that was not enough for him,” Passan said. “The fact that he’s gone out and learned and mastered a couple of new pitches in recent years I think speaks to his abilities.

“You look at him and you see like the ideal pitcher. He’s 6-foot-6, he’s (215) pounds, he’s got a whippy arm, he can throw strikes. But he didn’t rest on his laurels and I think he made himself into an All-Star, and that’s a testament to not just his abilities physically, but mentally too.”

