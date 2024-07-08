The Seattle Mariners have made some interesting moves with a couple of their top prospects over the weekend.

First was the announcement that the bullpen experiment with breakout right-hander Logan Evans at Double-A Arkansas was over, with the M’s moving him back into the Travelers’ starting rotation after roughly a month as a reliever.

Then came news that Evans’ teammate and 2021 first-round MLB Draft pick Harry Ford, normally a catcher, played the outfield in a game for the first time.

Both of those moves led to speculation, especially since both Evans and Ford could potentially be used in deals by the Mariners before MLB’s July 30 trade deadline.

Seems like a perfect pairing for “Headline Rewrites” during Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy, right? If you’re not familiar with the daily segment, it’s where they take a story in the news, Stacy Rost provides a “real” headline that reads between the lines (usually for comedic effect), and then she and Michael Bumpus react.

Here’s what they had to say in regards to Evans and Ford.

• Top catching prospect Harry Ford made his first start in left field over the weekend.

Stacy’s “real” headline: The Mariners are trying to showcase Harry Ford’s versatility as a trade prospect.

Bump’s reaction: “I like the move. It means that they are trying to devise a plan. There are setting things up for a move. Will it be a move that kind of shifts things for this ball club? Who knows. But I like the intent with this.”

• The Mariners are moving top pitching prospect Logan Evans back to the Arkansas rotation after trying him out in relief over the last few weeks.

Stacy’s “real” headline: We call that a Bryan Woo safety net.

A second “real” headline: The Mariners are trying to showcase LOGAN EVANS’ versatility as a trade prospect.

Michael Bumpus’ reaction: “Everything I heard and read is that him in the bullpen was just an experiment. They didn’t see enough to say, ‘Alright, let’s keep him there.’ Everything that he brings to the table shows that he’s more fit to be a starter, so bring him back down, have him keep working and develop him. And like you said, it’s a safety net, because the Mariners have been so fortunate this year, even with Woo being banged up, it’s been nothing too crazy. … For the most part, that rotation has been intact. Woo is just struggling to stay healthy, so this is what you do. You prepare for the worst, and I think that’s what’s happening here.”

Listen to the full conversation in the second segment of the podcast at this link or in the player near the top of this post. Catch Headline Rewrites at 10:15 a.m. during each edition of Bump and Stacy, which airs weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Seattle Sports.

