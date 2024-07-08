Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

BUMP AND STACY

Headline Rewrites: Reading between lines of 2 Mariners prospect moves

Jul 8, 2024, 4:38 PM

Seattle Mariners prospect Harry Ford...

Seattle Mariners prospect Harry Ford bats during the All-Star Futures Game in 2023. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

(Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Seattle Sports

The Seattle Mariners have made some interesting moves with a couple of their top prospects over the weekend.

Mariners Trade Target: A hot-hitting infielder from the Reds

First was the announcement that the bullpen experiment with breakout right-hander Logan Evans at Double-A Arkansas was over, with the M’s moving him back into the Travelers’ starting rotation after roughly a month as a reliever.

Then came news that Evans’ teammate and 2021 first-round MLB Draft pick Harry Ford, normally a catcher, played the outfield in a game for the first time.

Both of those moves led to speculation, especially since both Evans and Ford could potentially be used in deals by the Mariners before MLB’s July 30 trade deadline.

Seems like a perfect pairing for “Headline Rewrites” during Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy, right? If you’re not familiar with the daily segment, it’s where they take a story in the news, Stacy Rost provides a “real” headline that reads between the lines (usually for comedic effect), and then she and Michael Bumpus react.

Here’s what they had to say in regards to Evans and Ford.

Top catching prospect Harry Ford made his first start in left field over the weekend.

Stacy’s “real” headline: The Mariners are trying to showcase Harry Ford’s versatility as a trade prospect.

Bump’s reaction: “I like the move. It means that they are trying to devise a plan. There are setting things up for a move. Will it be a move that kind of shifts things for this ball club? Who knows. But I like the intent with this.”

The Mariners are moving top pitching prospect Logan Evans back to the Arkansas rotation after trying him out in relief over the last few weeks.

Stacy’s “real” headline: We call that a Bryan Woo safety net.

A second “real” headline: The Mariners are trying to showcase LOGAN EVANS’ versatility as a trade prospect.

Michael Bumpus’ reaction: “Everything I heard and read is that him in the bullpen was just an experiment. They didn’t see enough to say, ‘Alright, let’s keep him there.’ Everything that he brings to the table shows that he’s more fit to be a starter, so bring him back down, have him keep working and develop him. And like you said, it’s a safety net, because the Mariners have been so fortunate this year, even with Woo being banged up, it’s been nothing too crazy. … For the most part, that rotation has been intact. Woo is just struggling to stay healthy, so this is what you do. You prepare for the worst, and I think that’s what’s happening here.”

Listen to the full conversation in the second segment of the podcast at this link or in the player near the top of this post. Catch Headline Rewrites at 10:15 a.m. during each edition of Bump and Stacy, which airs weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Seattle Sports.

More on the Seattle Mariners

Mariners president of business ops takes same role with AL rival
Reliever Gregory Santos activated from injured list
AL West Check-In: Rendon returns to Angels after lengthy IL stint
M’s have a glaring All-Star snub due to MLB’s egregious Yankees pick
Seattle Mariners Breakdown: Struggles continue in rough homestand

Bump & Stacy Show

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Sunny
High 90° | Low 62°
No game today.

Bump and Stacy

Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray Seattle Seahawks 2024...

Cameron Van Til

NFC West writer: Seahawks’ division rival could be NFL’s surprise team

"I don't think people are talking about them enough," FOXSports.com's Eric Williams said of a division rival of the Seattle Seahawks.

6 days ago

WSU Cougars grad Gardner Minshew...

Zac Hereth

Bump: Ex-WSU Cougars star has chance to be multi-year NFL starter

Former WSU Cougars WR Michael Bumpus explains why QB Gardner Minshew is in the best spot of his career with the Las Vegas Raiders.

8 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Mike Macdonald OTA practice 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Why an insider expects Seahawks to turn fans’ heads in 2024

Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr has an encouraging outlook on the Seattle Seahawks' trajectory under their new coaching staff.

10 days ago

Seattle Mariners Scott Servais Julio Rodríguez...

Stacy Rost

Rost: The two things about first-place Mariners’ season that are baffling

Seattle Sports' Stacy Rost digs into the two most prevalent answers Seattle Mariners fans had to a question about what's most confusing about this season.

10 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Why the San Francisco 49ers aren’t going away anytime soon #NFCWest

Sam Monson (PFF) thinks the @49ers are still the cream of the crop in the NFC West. Do you agree? Listen & read more at SeattleSports.com.

10 days ago

Seattle Seahawks DK Metcalf Denver Broncos Russell Wilson 2022...

Cameron Van Til

What Bump sees in DK Metcalf’s workout with Russell Wilson

Michael Bumpus explains what stood out from the video of Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf catching passes from former Hawks QB Russell Wilson.

11 days ago

Headline Rewrites: Reading between lines of 2 Mariners prospect moves