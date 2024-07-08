Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

AL West Check-In: Rendon returns to Angels after lengthy IL stint

Jul 8, 2024, 3:37 PM

Anthony Rendon Angels...

Anthony Rendon of the Los Angeles Angels strikes out against Baltimore on March 28, 2024. (Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

(Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY JOE REEDY


The Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anthony Rendon has been activated from the 10-day injured list and will bat leadoff Monday night for the Los Angeles Angels against the Texas Rangers.

Mariners Trade Target: A hot-hitting infielder from the Reds

“Long time coming. Ready to keep on going and finish the second half strong,” Rendon said.

Rendon missed 69 games after he strained his left hamstring while running out an infield hit during the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds on April 20.

The Angels (37-52) are set to play four games against the AL West-leading Seattle Mariners (49-43) starting Thursday.

Rendon remained in Southern California last week while the Angels were on a six-game road trip and faced live pitching on Friday and Saturday at Angel Stadium.

He said the main thing he did over the weekend was run the bases, which is something he wasn’t able to do much until the past week.

After talking to manager Ron Washington, Rendon will alternate between third base and designated hitter until he feels like he is comfortable being able to play the field on consecutive days.

Rendon is hitting. 267 with three RBIs in 19 games. He started the season 0 for 19 before going 20 for 56.

The 33-year old Rendon is in the fifth season of a $245 million, seven-year contract with the Angels, but has had a string of injuries over the past four seasons. He has played in only 167 games and missed 408 since the start of the 2021 season.

Rendon and three-time AL MVP Mike Trout have been in the same lineup in only 118 games out of 575 since 2021 (20.5%). Trout had surgery on his left knee on May 3 and hopes to return to the lineup by late July.

The Angels (37-52) have dropped seven of their last eight games and trail the Seattle Mariners by 10 1/2 games in the AL West.

With Rendon out of the lineup, the Angels batted .239 in the leadoff spot, the eighth-lowest average in the majors.

“We had a pretty good June and then the last road trip didn’t go as well as we hoped. Hopefully we can turn things around and try to get the ball rolling for the second half,” Rendon said.

Infielder Miguel Sanó was designated for assignment to make room for Rendon.

Mariners activate reliever Gregory Santos from injured list

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Sunny
High 93° | Low 62°
No game today.

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners prospect Harry Ford...

Brent Stecker

Headline Rewrites: Reading between lines of 2 Mariners prospect moves

The Seattle Mariners moved one top prospect back to the rotation and played another in the outfield for the first time. What does it mean?

2 hours ago

Jonathan India Cincinnati Reds Pittsburgh Pirates 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Mariners Trade Target: A hot-hitting infielder from the Reds

MLB Network insider Jon Morosi explained why Cincinnati Reds 2B Jonathan India could be a strong trade target for the Seattle Mariners.

5 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Catie Griggs...

Brent Stecker

Mariners president of business ops takes same role with AL rival

Three days after the announcement that Catie Griggs is leaving the post of Seattle Mariners president of business operations, her landing spot has been revealed.

5 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Gregory Santos photo day 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Mariners activate reliever Gregory Santos from injured list

Gregory Santos is set to make his long-awaited Seattle Mariners debut after missing the first half of the season with a lat strain.

5 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Andrés Muñoz...

Brent Stecker

Mariners have a glaring All-Star snub due to MLB’s Yankees pick

The Seattle Mariners have just one All-Star, even though Andrés Muñoz is clearly more deserving of a Yankees reliever who was picked instead.

8 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Luke Raley Baltimore Orioles 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Mariners Breakdown: Struggles continue in rough homestand

Here's a look at where things stand after the Seattle Mariners wrapped up a rough 3-6 homestand with their sixth consecutive series loss.

10 hours ago

AL West Check-In: Rendon returns to Angels after lengthy IL stint