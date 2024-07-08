Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners president of business ops takes same role with AL rival

Jul 8, 2024, 1:46 PM

Seattle Mariners Catie Griggs...

Seattle Mariners president of business operations Catie Griggs in 2023.

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Three days after the announcement that Catie Griggs is leaving the post of Seattle Mariners president of business operations, her landing spot has been revealed.

Mariners activate reliever Gregory Santos from injured list

Griggs has been named the new Baltimore Orioles president of business operations, as she moves from the AL West’s first-place team to the AL East leader.

“Catie’s track record of success, diverse business experience, and commitment to excellence made her the perfect fit to lead the next chapter of our business operation in Baltimore,” said Orioles owner and control person David M. Rubenstein in a statement. “The entire Orioles organization welcomes Catie as we continue to elevate every aspect of our operation.”

A press release from the Mariners last Friday stated that Griggs, a North Carolina native who came to Seattle after holding a similar role with Atlanta United of the MLS, was leaving the team for a new position closer to family on the east coast.

Griggs will continue with the Mariners until later this month, and team chairman John Stanton will take over her position on an interim basis until Seattle hires a new president of business operations. She is set to start with Baltimore on Aug. 19, 2024.

“I am genuinely thrilled to be joining the Orioles organization. Supporting this storied franchise, the city of Baltimore, and our passionate fans is an incredible honor,” Griggs said in the Orioles’ press release. “I look forward to contributing to the team’s success both on and off the field.”

Griggs, who became the first female president of business operations in Mariners history when she was hired in July 2021, now earns the same distinction for the Orioles. Her time with Seattle included T-Mobile Park hosting the 2023 MLB All-Star Game and 2024 NHL Winter Classic, among other events.

