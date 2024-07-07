Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo and reliever Gregory Santos are feeling good after making rehab appearances at High-A Everett on Saturday night, according to Mariners manager Scott Servais.

Woo threw 45 pitches in his first rehab outing since exiting his June 24 start with a right hamstring strain. The 24-year-old right-hander allowed allowed two runs and one hit in 2 2/3 innings, surrendering a two-run homer over the short right-field fence in Everett. He had two strikeouts and two walks.

“Bryan threw the ball pretty well,” Servais said. “He got the fun of pitching in Everett. It’s a short porch in right field there. But he threw up to 45 pitches, which is what we were hoping to get him to. So his next time out there we’re looking to be 60 to 70 pitches. … He did work on some offspeed pitches and secondary pitches yesterday, but he felt really good.”

Servais said he’s not sure whether Woo will need one more rehab appearance before returning to Seattle’s starting rotation.

“Bryan has been so efficient when he’s been in the big leagues,” Servais said. “Some nights, 60 pitches will get (him) into the fifth inning. So we’ll talk about that a little bit more later today and tomorrow where we want to go with that.”

Santos needed just eight pitches to complete a scoreless inning of relief, retiring all three batters on a pair of groundouts and a strikeout. It was the second rehab outing for the hard-throwing 24-year-old right-hander, who has been sidelined all season after suffering a lat strain in spring training.

It’s possible that Santos won’t need any more rehab appearances. Last week, prior to Santos’ outing on Saturday, Servais said he might only need one or two more outings before joining the Mariners’ bullpen.

“Santos felt great,” Servais said. “His stuff was electric again, in the high 90s there. Very efficient. … He feels really good today too. So we’ll make a decision on (him) probably tomorrow at some point.”

