Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

UNCATEGORIZED

Mariners RHPs Bryan Woo, Gregory Santos feeling good after rehab outings

Jul 7, 2024, 1:12 PM

Seattle Mariners Bryan Woo Cleveland Guardians 2024...

Seattle Mariners right-hander Bryan Woo pitches against the Guardians on June 19. (Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Seattle Sports

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo and reliever Gregory Santos are feeling good after making rehab appearances at High-A Everett on Saturday night, according to Mariners manager Scott Servais.

MRI comes back clean for Mariners OF Julio Rodríguez

Woo threw 45 pitches in his first rehab outing since exiting his June 24 start with a right hamstring strain. The 24-year-old right-hander allowed allowed two runs and one hit in 2 2/3 innings, surrendering a two-run homer over the short right-field fence in Everett. He had two strikeouts and two walks.

“Bryan threw the ball pretty well,” Servais said. “He got the fun of pitching in Everett. It’s a short porch in right field there. But he threw up to 45 pitches, which is what we were hoping to get him to. So his next time out there we’re looking to be 60 to 70 pitches. … He did work on some offspeed pitches and secondary pitches yesterday, but he felt really good.”

Servais said he’s not sure whether Woo will need one more rehab appearance before returning to Seattle’s starting rotation.

“Bryan has been so efficient when he’s been in the big leagues,” Servais said. “Some nights, 60 pitches will get (him) into the fifth inning. So we’ll talk about that a little bit more later today and tomorrow where we want to go with that.”

Santos needed just eight pitches to complete a scoreless inning of relief, retiring all three batters on a pair of groundouts and a strikeout. It was the second rehab outing for the hard-throwing 24-year-old right-hander, who has been sidelined all season after suffering a lat strain in spring training.

It’s possible that Santos won’t need any more rehab appearances. Last week, prior to Santos’ outing on Saturday, Servais said he might only need one or two more outings before joining the Mariners’ bullpen.

“Santos felt great,” Servais said. “His stuff was electric again, in the high 90s there. Very efficient. … He feels really good today too. So we’ll make a decision on (him) probably tomorrow at some point.”

More on the Seattle Mariners

• Which prospect is Mariners’ best trade chip? MLB insider explains
• Could Mariners lure a star away from Blue Jays?
• Former Mariners pitcher analyzes bullpen for stretch run
• How much will Gregory Santos’ arrival to bullpen help the Mariners?
• Seattle Mariners president of business operations Catie Griggs resigns

 

 

 

Uncategorized

Super Bowl Kansas City Chiefs San Francisco 49ers...

The Associated Press

Mahomes rallies KC to 25-22 OT win in Super Bowl over 49ers

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are back-to-back Super Bowl champions after a comeback and OT win over the 49ers.

5 months ago

FILE - Retired San Francisco 49ers general manager John McVay stands next to a model of the planned...

Associated Press

5-time Super Bowl winning exec John McVay dies at age 91

John McVay, the executive who helped launch the San Francisco 49ers dynasty and grandfather of Rams coach Sean McVay, has died. He was 91. The 49ers announced Tuesday that McVay had died. They did not give a cause of death. McVay spent 22 seasons with the 49ers starting in 1979 in various capacities. He played […]

2 years ago

Mariners Rangers...

SeattleSports.com Staff

Where to find Mariners-Rangers, Seahawks-Steelers on the radio

The Mariners' game Saturday against Texas will air on 770 AM as its gametime overlaps with the Seahawks' preseason opener.

2 years ago

Seahawks TE Colby Parkinson...

Brandon Gustafson

Seahawks TE Colby Parkinson to miss time once again with injured foot

For the second year in a row, Seahawks TE Colby Parkinson will miss time with a foot injury, head coach Pete Carroll announced on Friday.

3 years ago

NHL seattle...

Stephanie Klein

NHL Seattle drops hint of (team name?) announcement

NHL Seattle posted on Twitter a hint about an announcement on Thursday morning, and the internet is overwhelmingly assuming it's about a team name.

4 years ago

Pac-12 Apple Cup...

Brandon Gustafson

Pac-12 implementing conference-only schedule for football, fall sports

The Pac-12 has joined the Big Ten in having a conference-only schedule for fall sports. A new schedule for teams should be released later this month.

4 years ago

Mariners RHPs Bryan Woo, Gregory Santos feeling good after rehab outings