SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners CF Julio Rodríguez exits game early, will undergo MRI

Jul 6, 2024, 2:07 PM | Updated: 4:49 pm

Seattle Mariners CF Julio Rodríguez...

Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners during a 2024 game. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Update, 4:30 p.m.: This story was updated with the cause of Julio Rodríguez’s removal from the game.

Seattle Mariners star center fielder Julio Rodríguez will undergo an MRI on his right quad after he was removed from Saturday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning, Mariners manger Scott Servais said postgame.

Roster Moves: Seattle Mariners recall Emerson Hancock, DFA catcher

Servais said Rodríguez felt tightness in his quad during pregame warmups but tried to play through it.

Ty France replaced Rodríguez, who was batting fourth but had yet to make his first plate appearance. France was in the batter’s box and set to pinch-hit for Rodríguez in the bottom of the first, but the inning ended with France on deck. He took over at first base in the second inning and Luke Raley moved from first to center field.

Rodríguez was moving gingerly in the outfield during the top of the first.

The early exit comes just two days after a promising day at the plate for the 23-year-old Rodríguez, who’s been mired in a season-long power slump. The center fielder slugged a home run and a double on Thursday, marking his first extra-base hits since June 15 and first game with multiple extra-base hits since May 12.

In 90 games this season, Rodríguez is slashing .247/.295/.335 with seven doubles, eight home runs, 30 RBIs, 18 stolen bases and an 85 OPS+.

Rodríguez went 1-for-4 and scored one of Seattle’s two runs after legging out an infield single during Friday’s contest.

The Mariners fell 5-4 to Blue Jays and dropped to 49-42 overall on Saturday, but remained two games in front of the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West.

How much will Gregory Santos’ arrival to bullpen help the Mariners?

