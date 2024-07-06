The Seattle Mariners have recalled starting pitcher Emerson Hancock from Triple-A Tacoma and designated catcher Seby Zavala for assignment, the team announced Saturday.

Hancock, 25, was set to get the start in place of the injured Bryan Woo for Saturday’s home matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Zavala, 30, was DFA’d for the second time this season. He cleared waivers last month and was recalled July 2 after catcher Mitch Garver was hit in the wrist by a pitch, but did not appear in a game during his second stint with the big-league club.

Hancock was on the opening day roster when Woo was also on the injured list. In eight starts with the Mariners, Hancock sports a 3-3 record with a 4.29 ERA, 24 strikeouts and 13 walks over 41 1/3 innings pitched. He most recently pitched in the majors on June 13, allowing just two runs on six hits and two walks with one strikeout over six innings against the Chicago White Sox.

Zavala slashed .154/.214/.282 with with two doubles, one home run and two RBIs in 18 games with Seattle.

Woo, Santos to rehab in Everett

Woo and reliever Gregory Santos were set to make rehab appearances Saturday with High-A Everett.

The is the first rehab appearance for the 24-year-old Woo since he left his June 24 start against the Tampa Bay Rays in the fourth inning with a right hamstring strain. The right-hander has a 3-1 record with 1.77 ERA in 40 2/3 innings with Seattle, but on the IL three times this season.

Santos, 24, is making his second and perhaps final rehab appearance as he works his way back from a right latissimus dorsi strain that’s kept him from making his Mariners debut.

Santos pitched a scoreless inning in his first rehab outing with Tacoma on Tuesday. Mariners manager Scott Servais said Wednesday that Santos may only need one or two more appearances in the minors before joining Seattle.

