SEATTLE KRAKEN

Kraken, Eeli Tolvanen agree to two-year deal

Jul 5, 2024, 2:52 PM

Seattle Kraken Eeli Tolvanen...

Eeli Tolvanen of the Seattle Kraken reacts after his goal against the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 25, 2023. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

The Seattle Kraken agreed to terms with restricted free agent Eeli Tolvanen and signed first-round pick Berkly Catton on Friday.

Tolvanen and Seattle agreed on a two-year contract worth $6.95 million. He will count $3.475 million against the salary cap through the 2025-26 season. Catton signed a three-year entry-level contract.

After whirlwind stretch, new Seattle Kraken coach Dan Bylsma settles in

A first-round pick by Nashville in 2017, Tolvanen found a home in Seattle after the Kraken claimed him off waivers early in the 2022-23 season. Tolvanen, 25, has played primarily on a line with Yanni Gourde and Oliver Bjorkstrand and has 32 goals and 36 assists in 129 games with the team over the past two seasons.

Last season, Tolvanen set career highs with 41 points and 25 assists.

Tolvanen’s signing leaves center Matty Beniers as Seattle’s only remaining restricted free agent. Beniers, the Calder Trophy winner as rookie of the year in 2022-23, had a disappointing second full season with Seattle with 37 points in 77 games.

Catton was selected with the No. 8 pick in last month’s NHL Draft after posting 116 points (54 goals, 62 assists) in 68 regular-season games for the Spokane Chiefs of the Western Hockey League last season.

